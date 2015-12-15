With a Focus on Reskilling for a Digital Workforce, DeVry University Offers New Software Development Certificate Programs

NAPERVILLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With new and emerging technologies, the digital landscape of the workplace continues to evolve, and companies need their leaders and employees to have up-to-date tech skills. According to a recent report, “Automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) will affect every level of the business and its people.” To help bridge the technology gap and reskill today’s workforce, DeVry University is now offering three new software development certificate programs:

Software Design and Solutions is designed to help students build essential knowledge of programming, database concepts, and implement design strategies toward the development of applications.

Data Mining and Analytics prepares students with the skills needed to build, verify, and test data models to make data-driven decisions in any industry.

Web and Mobile Application Development teaches students the specialized knowledge that is important in the development of interactive desktop and mobile applications.

Each of the three new certificates can help prepare students to seek industry certifications in ITF+, Linux+ and MTA-Python.

“Technology and automation are dramatically changing the way we work,” said Shantanu Bose, Ph.D., provost and chief academic officer at DeVry University. “As a result, there is a need for workers to reskill in order to keep pace with the rate of technological change. Earning a software development certificate will help students hone their digital skills and remain relevant and thriving in the workforce.”

The new software development certificates expand DeVry’s current technology-driven certificate programs, including:

Information Technology (IT) Essentials – This certificate program prepares students with fundamental skills applicable to a variety entry-level IT roles. Elements of the technology curriculum helps prepares students to pursue industry certifications, such as CompTIA IT Fundamentals, CompTIA’s Cloud+, CompTIA’s LINUX+, Microsoft’s Technology Associate (MTA) – Python and more.

Networking Essentials – Students learn how organizations and businesses are networked to exchange and secure information. Elements of the technology curriculum simultaneously helps prepares students to pursue industry certifications, such as CompTIA Network+ and the Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA).

Programming Essentials – Students learn to write code and create applications using industry-recognized programming languages, like Python and C++. Elements of the technology curriculum helps prepares students to seek industry certifications, such as CompTIA’s LINUX+ and Microsoft’s Technology Associate (MTA) – Python.

Cyber Security – Students develop the critical skills needed to design strategies to protect information, infrastructure and brands against the threat of cyberattacks.

Each of the technology-driven programs include three key components:

Certification-aligned curriculum : Aligns to industry certifications and helps prep students to pursue certification exams, (i.e., CompTIA IT Fundamentals, CompTIA Linux+ and Microsoft Technical Associate – Python.)

: Aligns to industry certifications and helps prep students to pursue certification exams, (i.e., CompTIA IT Fundamentals, CompTIA Linux+ and Microsoft Technical Associate – Python.) Internet of Things (IoT) Kit : IoT kit includes microprocessors, sensors and cloud-based tools allowing students to gain hands-on experience with IoT technologies wherever they are.*

: IoT kit includes microprocessors, sensors and cloud-based tools allowing students to gain hands-on experience with IoT technologies wherever they are.* Stackability: After earning a certificate, every course can be applied towards n qualifying degree program, if the student wishes to continue.

“Regardless of industry, technology will continue to change the way businesses operate,” added Bose. “It is our mission to help the workforce prepare for the technology evolution. By offering certification-aligned programs that yields skills-based credentials, students can more readily apply what they’ve learned in the classroom.”

* The IoT kit is a required expense for school and is not complimentary.

DeVry University’s mission is to foster student learning through high-quality, career-oriented education integrating technology, business, science and the arts. Founded in 1931, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online within its six areas of study: Accounting, Business, Healthcare, Technology, Liberal Arts, and Media Arts & Technology. The university is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org/). To learn more about DeVry University, visit devry.edu.

