Wipro cited as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. & BANGALORE, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EngineeringNXT–Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a ‘Leader and Star Performer’ in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Verification and Validation (V&V) Engineering Service Providers 2020 report.

Everest Group assessed seventeen leading engineering service providers on their V&V capabilities across four service lines – mechanical, embedded, network and software. The evaluation criteria included market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments and delivery footprint. Wipro emerged as a ‘Leader’ for its vision, capabilities and market impact across all the service lines and a ‘Star Performer’ for top-quartile year-on-year improvement. Wipro’s investments in upgrading existing physical infrastructure and establishing new labs adhering to global standards enable it to cater to V&V requirements across multiple industries.

Akshat Vaid, Vice President, Everest Group said, “Wipro has been positioned as a Leader in the Verification and Validation (V&V) space on the back of significant investments in dedicated V&V infrastructure, including the Tarang labs. The company’s development of solution accelerators and frameworks involving themes such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and analytics to provide predictive analysis of test data and enhance V&V service delivery has also helped create meaningful differentiation in the market. Customers have acknowledged Wipro’s V&V engineers’ technical skills, and they appreciate the value of Wipro’s engineers’ expertise in test automation.”

Supriyo Das, Vice President and Global Practice Head – Software Engineering, Industrial and Engineering Services, Wipro Limited said, “We are thrilled with this recognition. Product complexity is ever increasing with growing digital adoption, proliferation of software across industries, need for seamless end user experience and minimal product recalls. At Wipro we have invested in infrastructure, talent, industry focused solutions and strong partnership to help our customers overcome these challenges. Our investments in new-age technologies such as 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Machine Learning (ML), Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, Certification & Compliance Labs and talent has started reaping benefits. We are confident that our offerings and solutions powered by Wipro EngineeringNXT platform will continue to meet and exceed expectations of customers. This recognition is a testimony to our commitment towards achieving excellence.”

Wipro’s Industrial & Engineering Services (IES) is the driver for our Engineering Services portfolio. IES facilitate over 500 clients across multiple industries / verticals with a platform to innovate and engineer products, platforms and technologies at scale. This platform of services offerings combines the maturity of engineering processes, the passion for latest technology and the access to a diverse ecosystem to deliver value to customers at various stages of the product or platform life cycle. This is termed as “EngineeringNXT” by Wipro.

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 175,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

