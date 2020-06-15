Winbond Introduces a New Unique and Innovative Product QspiNAND Flash for Use With the Qualcomm® 9205 LTE Modem

PLEASANTON, Calif. & TAICHUNG, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Winbond Electronics Corporation, a leading global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions, today announced a new version of QspiNAND Flash designed for use with the Qualcomm® 9205 LTE Modem.

The industry’s first 1.8V, 512Mbits (64Mega Bytes) QspiNAND Flash from Winbond Electronics offers the right density for designers of New Cellular NB-IoT Modules.

“As the Internet of Things expands to 50 billion connected devices by 2020, Quad SPI-NAND adoption rate may increase 4-5 fold within a few years,” said Alan Niebel, president of WebFeet Research, an independent market-research firm. “Winbond’s 1.8V QspiNAND Flash is suitable for both Automotive and IoT segments. NB-IoT is poised to grow in this new connected world with shipments that may reach 685M units worldwide by 2023.”

“Winbond is proud and committed to innovate and differentiate by designing our QspiNAND Flash KGD solution for use with the Qualcomm 9205 LTE Modem from Qualcomm Technologies,” said Syed S. Hussain, Director Segment Marketing, Winbond Electronics America Flash Business Group. “We continue to work closely with Qualcomm Technologies on the Memory components for the next-generation LTE Modem solutions for IoT applications.”

Winbond expands its reach from traditional QSPI-NOR Flash to QSPI-NAND Flash, giving customers the flexibility to choose their Code Storage Feature-Set to expand with minimal cost. This is done by using the same 6-pin signals and QSPI command-set for SLC NAND Flash densities without compromising performance by utilizing the new Continuous READ feature at 104MHz Read Speed.

“Qualcomm Technologies has tested and qualified the Winbond QspiNAND Flash as a stacked KGD solution with the Qualcomm 9205 LTE Modem, allowing our OEM customers to create extremely small form factor systems,” said Vieri Vanghi, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Europe Inc. “We are proud of our long-standing collaboration with Winbond, and look forward to continuing to provide leading IoT technology solutions together.”

W25N QspiNAND Flash family devices are offered in space-saving 8-pin packages which was not possible in the past for typical SLC NAND Flash memory. W25N512GW is a 512M-bit memory array organized into 32,768 programmable pages of 2,112 bytes each. W25N512GW provides a new Continuous Read mode that allows for efficient access to the entire memory array with a single Read command that is ideal for code shadowing applications.

Clock speeds of 104MHz allow equivalent 416MHz (104MHz x 4) speed for Quad I/O performance when using the Fast Read Dual/Quad I/O instructions. To provide better NAND Flash memory manageability, an on-chip feature is provided to perform bad block management.

To ensure meeting the growing global demand for high-volume solutions, Winbond QspiNAND Flash memories are manufactured in the company’s 12-inch wafer fabrication facility in Taichung, Taiwan. Winbond is expanding capacity to meet and to ensure support for new business growth anticipated in both Automotive and IoT Segments.

“Expanding the SpiFlash family to include QspiNAND Flash will benefit the NOR market and SLC NAND Flash conversion from both QSPI-NOR Flash and Parallel NAND Flash,” said J.W. Park, Technology Executive of Winbond Flash Memory. “Winbond jointly-developed this new 512Mb QspiNAND Flash with Baseband Engineering-Team in delivering high performance with cost-benefit in mind.”

The 1.8V QspiNAND Flash memories feature:

Low Power, Wide Temperature Range

Single 1.75V ~ 1.95V supply

25mA active, 10μA standby, 1μA Deep Power Down

-40°C to +85°C operating range, Industrial GRADE

-40°C to +105°C operating range, Industrial plus and Automotive GRADE

Unique Memory Architecture

Page Read Time with ECC Enabled: 60μs

Page Program Time: 250μs (typ.)

Block Erase Time: 2ms (typ.)

Fast Program/Erase performance

Supports OTP Memory Area

High-Performance QspiNAND Flash

QSPI implementation in 46nm process technology

More than 10-years data retention

104MHz clock frequency that can support up to 52MB/S continuous data transfer rate

Space Efficient Packaging

WSON8 6x8mm

WSON8 5x6mm

TFBGA24 6x8mm

KGD (Known Good Die)

W25N512GW is available now. For QspiNAND Flash specific details, please contact www.winbond.com.

About Winbond

Winbond Electronics Corporation is a total memory solution provider.

The Company provides customer-driven memory solutions backed by the expert capabilities of product design, R&D, manufacturing, and sales services. Winbond’s product portfolio, consisting of Specialty DRAM, Mobile DRAM and Code Storage Flash, is widely used by tier-1 customers in communication, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial, and computer peripheral markets.

Winbond is headquartered in Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) and it has subsidiaries in the USA, Japan, Israel, China and Hong Kong.

Based on Taichung and new Kaohsiung 12-inch fabs in Taiwan, Winbond keeps pace to develop in-house technologies to provide high-quality memory IC products.

Qualcomm 9205 LTE Modem is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

SpiFlash is a registered trademark of Winbond Electronics Corporation. All other product names that appear in this material are for identification purposes only and are acknowledged trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

