VOLANSYS to Exhibit at CES 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aiml–VOLANSYS, a preferred IoT Services & Solution provider in the area of Connected Products announces its participation at CES 2020, January 7-10, Suite #30-121, The Venetian, Las Vegas. With 4500+ exhibiting companies, 175K+ attendees and decision influencers from across the globe from all facets of the industry, it is a global stage connecting innovators, decision-makers and consumers.

VOLANSYS offers an integrated portfolio of services covering Product Engineering, Manufacturing, Quality Engineering, Cloud Engineering, Mobility, Machine Learning services and OEM solutions comprising of IoT Gateways for residential, enterprise & industrial requirements and a platform agnostic IoT Framework. It provides a mix of services customized for every home and industrial requirement being a “One Stop Shop” making it a “Trusted Technology Partner”.

At CES, VOLANSYS will showcase live demonstration of its services and IoT solutions that include:

Machine Health Monitoring (Edge Analytics): Predictive analysis of home appliances/HVAC systems and industrial machines due to anomalies (vibration, temperature, and power) detected using AI/ML and performing time-critical decisions at edge preventing unexpected failures & repairs, with visualization over web and mobile UI

IoT Data Analytics for Connected Elevators: Analyzing real-time elevator usage data collected on cloud, performance monitoring and predictive maintenance of elevators based on Machine Learning

Next Generation Fire Safety for Smart Homes: Design of latest fire safety devices integrated with leading smart home hubs over wireless connectivity

Integrated IoT Cloud Solution: IoTify cloud solution for OEMs and IoT Service providers to build their own IoT solution by achieving faster time to market and lower cost of ownership.

IoT Gateways: Specifically crafted CENTAURI 200 IoT Gateway powered by CENTAURI Software framework for enterprise/industrial IoT applications and HomeBridge 200 series for low-cost Home Automation Applications.

“Today, IoT powered by AI/ML is reshaping industries and businesses as it connects people, data, and intelligent machines. OEMs and IoT service providers are embracing these technologies to launch innovative product lines and connected services with readily available sensor data, gateways, cloud IoT platforms and data exchange services. At CES, we look forward to connect with partners, business leaders and OEMs to bring AI/ML powered solutions to market at reduced efforts and cost,” said Bhavin Shah, EVP – Sales and Marketing, VOLANSYS.

About VOLANSYS

VOLANSYS is a Silicon Valley based product realization and digital transformation company offering embedded systems, digital networking, internet of things, cloud and mobility solutions from concept to roll-out. Since 2008, VOLANSYS has been powering enterprises worldwide to engineer smart connected products and applications at faster time to market and lower total cost of ownership. With 50+ products implemented, 475+ employees and 9+ industry-standard IP solutions including CENTAURI 200, Modular IoT Gateway and HomeBridge®, VOLANSYS is recognized as an end-to-end IoT solutions and product engineering enabler. VOLANSYS is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company with four in-house product design and development centers in USA and India.

