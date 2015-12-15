Vector and Wind River Transform Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving

ALAMEDA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ADAS—Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, is collaborating with Vector, a recognized specialist for software and automotive technology, to deliver service-oriented architecture (SOA) capabilities for the development of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving based on the AUTOSAR Adaptive standard to continuously enhance vehicle functionality and value over time.

The joint solution comprises Vector’s AUTOSAR Adaptive technologies and the new Wind River Studio, which includes the VxWorks® real-time operating system (RTOS). Wind River Studio is the industry’s first cloud-native platform for the development, deployment, operations, and servicing of mission-critical intelligent systems. The combined solution will support safety-critical applications that require hard real-time, deterministic performance and allow auto manufacturers to deliver SOA components to address a mixed-criticality environment.

The accelerated innovation cycles of the consumer electronics industry have reset automotive consumer expectations, putting demands on the vehicle beyond its traditional electrical/electronic architecture. Projections hold that electrified vehicles (xEVs) such as hybrid and pure electric vehicles and ADAS systems will add to this pressure, with xEVs predicted to take 51% of the automotive market by 2030.1 This is driving the industry to evolve from the fixed function, physical electronic control unit (ECU) to the intelligent serviceable ECU.

Intelligent serviceable ECUs merge domain functions and features that are currently decentralized, allowing auto makers to reduce ECU complexity and extend the value and life of the vehicle with communication to connected cloud services, offer software-as-a-service, increase automated operations, and use machine-generated data to accelerate data-driven decision-making. This profound change to the ECU will be powered by SOA, a key technology enabler that defines a way to make software components reusable via service interfaces that use common communication standards.

“The auto industry is shifting toward a digital transformation to solve the technical challenges that stand in the way of delivering new outcomes for consumers. With SOA approaches, carmakers can reduce complexity and maximize software reuse for greater speed and efficiency in the development, deployment, and management of a vehicle’s entire lifecycle,” said Cyra Richardson, chief product officer at Wind River. “By working with Vector, we are providing automakers with a validated, market-ready solution for building intelligent serviceable edge systems that help accelerate delivery and deployment of autonomous vehicles.”

“Secure and reliable solutions based on standards such as AUTOSAR Adaptive enable companies to more rapidly create autonomous systems, as well as helping technologies to be more interoperable within the supply chain,” said Dr. Markus Oertel, manager of Business Development and Sales at Vector. “Together with a strong partner like Wind River, we can address many of the challenging needs of autonomous vehicle systems and get our common customers to market faster.”

SOA allows automotive software developers to extend their activities to address the full lifecycle of the intelligent serviceable ECU. The lifecycle includes design and development, verification, software deployment, and ongoing function upgrades and software updates. In the future, enterprise operations can use SOA as an adjacent technology for the digital feedback loop, stay connected with the vehicle, monitor ECU telemetry information enabling real-time actions, and deliver new services to the customer in a dynamic way.

About Vector

Vector is a leading manufacturer of software tools and components for the development of electronic systems and related networks, with a wide range of systems from CAN to Ethernet. Since 1988, Vector has been a partner of manufacturers and suppliers in the automotive industry and related sectors. Vector tools and services provide engineers with a decisive advantage in making a demanding and highly complex subject area such as ADAS and automated driving as easy and straightforward as possible.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge. The company’s technology has been powering the safest, most secure devices in the world since 1981 and is found in billions of products. Wind River offers a comprehensive portfolio, supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation of mission-critical intelligent systems that will increasingly demand greater compute and AI capabilities while delivering the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

