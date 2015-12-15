University of Cincinnati and Mobilitie Bring 5G Network to Fifth Third Arena and Campus

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobilitie, the largest privately-held wireless infrastructure firm in the nation, will bring a 5G wireless network to the campus at the University of Cincinnati. This partnership will provide a state-of-the-art neutral-host network to the Fifth Third Arena and numerous buildings throughout campus, including to the College of Medicine, College of Nursing and the Carl H. Lindner College of Business.

The University of Cincinnati campus hosts a student body of more than 45,000, pursuing undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees across a variety of fields including health care, law and business. The Fifth Third Area has a capacity to host more than 12,000 fans for basketball, volleyball and other events. Mobilitie will work in close cooperation with the University to design, deploy and operate neutral-host wireless network infrastructure capable of meeting the needs of the institution today, and provide a foundation for future generations of wireless technology.

“Mobilitie is proud to partner with the University of Cincinnati to deploy a cutting-edge 5G wireless network,” said Melissa Mullarkey, Regional Vice President of Wireless Solutions at Mobilitie. “The network design for the campus addresses the fast-growing demand for enhanced connectivity at Fifth Third Arena and at several key buildings on campus.”

Mobilitie is the leader in neutral-host DAS networks serving higher education. The University of Cincinnati joins a growing list of existing partnerships to deploy and manage wireless technology at institutions around the county including the University of Nevada at Las Vegas, University of Alabama, George Mason University and Nova Southeastern University, among others.

