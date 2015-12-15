Universal Electronics Inc. to Work with Instreamatic to Deliver Voice-Enabled Interactive Advertising to Smart TV Manufacturers and Video Service Providers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$UEIC #smarthome—Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, is entering a development relationship with Instreamatic, the voice dialogue marketing platform powered by AI technology, to bring Instreamatic’s interactive voice-enabled advertising to home entertainment devices such as set-top boxes and smart TVs. Instreamatic’s flexible platform includes an ad exchange for publishers and advertisers to manage, measure and monetize their content with conversational ads, while also providing them an option to use their existing ad tech solutions.

UEI is the leader in the growing global voice-enabled remote controls market with more than 100 million units shipped to the world’s largest consumer electronics companies and video service providers. UEI’s work with Instreamatic will provide a unique voice-enabled experience that allows consumers to interact with ads on TV through personalized conversational content designed to drive awareness and sales.

As conversational ads have been largely limited to mobile experiences, UEI’s industry-leading technology is targeted at bringing this marketing tool to televisions through smart TV manufacturers and video service providers. The experience can be further enhanced with personalized context when used with UEI’s QuickSet® platform, which provides an unmatched solution for simplifying universal entertainment and smart home setup and control.

“By working with Instreamatic and leveraging our expertise in voice-enabled entertainment control, we can enable improved monetization opportunities to our customers, which are the leading global brands in home entertainment,” said Arsham Hatambeiki, Senior Vice President of Product and Technology at UEI. “This conversational ad experience will streamline introduction of improved ad delivery as another reason for adoption of voice control in entertainment systems.”

“Instreamatic has continued to prove that intelligently delivered conversational advertising boosts audience engagement and recall while significantly improving ad spend ROI and customer insights,” said Stas Tushinskiy, CEO of Instreamatic. “Via our new relationship with Universal Electronics, we are excited to bring this technology to the smart TV space for the first time. UEI is the market leader in voice-enabled remote control manufacturing and distribution, and we look forward to seeing UEI’s smart TV and video service provider customers unlock new revenue opportunities through Voice Ads by Instreamatic.”

Solutions will be available for smart TV manufacturers in April 2021 and for video service providers in June 2021.

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets. For more information, please visit www.uei.com.

About Instreamatic

Instreamatic is a voice AI infrastructure for media. The company provides an end-to-end solution for managing, measuring and monetizing voice-enabled advertising, including a programmatic ad exchange for assisting clients with advertising sales. Founded in 2014 with services focused on digital audio and ad sales, the company shifted its focus to establishing the first voice-enabled end-to-end solution for digital publishers and marketers. Instreamatic is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

QuickSet is a trademark of Universal Electronics Inc.

All other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the increased adoption of UEI’s voice control technologies, products and associated service offerings as a result of incorporating or using Instreamatic’s interactive voice-enabled advertising platform; the continued penetration and growth of the smart television and set-top box products and consumer technologies identified in this release; and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligations to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

