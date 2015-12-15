Transition Networks to Present Ideal Switch for Outdoor Surveillance at IPVM Networking Show

IPVM Moderated Session Provides In-Depth Look at Transition Networks’ Smart Infrastructure Switch

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transition Networks, a leading provider of IoT and edge connectivity solutions, and a subsidiary of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) (“CSI” or the “Company”), an IoT intelligent edge products and services company, today announced its team will speak at IPVM’s 2021 Virtual Networking Show, on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. EST.

Senior Product Manager GlenNiece Kutsch will discuss the company’s award-winning Self-Enclosed Managed Hardened Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ Switch (SESPM). Ms. Kutsch will share what inspired Transition Networks to create this smart infrastructure switch and the features that make it an excellent choice for outdoor security, surveillance, lighting, and more.

IPVM will moderate the session, and Ms. Kutsch will field questions from IPVM experts and attendees to deeper explore the SESPM’s capabilities.

The SESPM is an all-in-one switch solution used to simplify the connection and powering of outdoor devices such as security and surveillance cameras, wireless access points, IoT sensors, and more.

“The SESPM makes it easy for users to deploy, maintain and troubleshoot in surveillance video networks,” said Ms. Kutsch. “I look forward to sharing exactly why IVPM members should consider this switch for their networks.”

IPVM provides reviews, testing, and software to select and use video surveillance products for their 15,000+ members globally. Participants must be IPVM members to attend.

Visit the Transition Networks website for more information on solutions for physical security and surveillance.

About Transition Networks, Inc.

Transition Networks provides edge connectivity solutions to advance intelligent networks globally for enterprises, integrators, service providers, federal agencies, and the military. Addressing the demands of smart city and hybrid networks, our PoE switches and converters, adapters, and optics integrate easily into smart network applications in commercial and hardened environments. We are a U.S.-based company known for expert customer-centric service and built to last, TAA-compliant products with 30 years of experience serving customers in 70 countries, including more than two thirds of the Fortune 100 companies. Transition Networks is a Communications Systems Inc. company (NASDAQ: JCS). For more information, visit us at 10900 Red Circle Drive Minnetonka, MN 55343, call us at +1.952.996.7600, or visit our website at www.transition.com.

About Communications Systems, Inc.

Communications Systems, Inc., an IoT intelligent edge products and services company, provides network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks. CSI operates under its Electronics & Software and Services & Support operating segments.

Electronics & Software segment provides smart, flexible solutions at network edge, by giving customers the ability to easily provision and proactively manage their networks with actionable insights about their edge devices and connected end points, thereby minimizing the administrative burden of the operator. Services & Support segment provides fully managed services for all aspects of design, deployment, support and maintenance of customer networks.

With partners and customers in over 50 countries, CSI has built a reputation as a reliable global innovator focusing on quality and customer service. For more information visit: commsysinc.com

Statements regarding the Company’s anticipated performance in 2021 are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: competitive products and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Company Contact:

Katelyn Childs

Transition Networks

952.996.1506

katelyn.childs@transition.com

Editorial Contact:

Amber Rubin

The David James Agency

805.494.9508

transition@davidjamesagency.com