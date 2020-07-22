Traction Guest Launches Catalyst Partner Program Featuring an App Marketplace for Building Secure Solutions to Keep Employees and Visitors Safe

Empowers Ecosystem of Leading Vendors and Developer Community to Create and Collaborate on Solutions for Building Connected Systems for the New Era of Security and Risk Mitigation

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Traction Guest, the global leader in cloud-based enterprise visitor management systems (VMS), today unveiled its Traction Guest Catalyst Partner Program, which enables organizations to create and collaborate on connected systems for protecting the health and safety of people in the workplace. At a time when 84% of employees are concerned about returning to the physical workplace, the new partner program is designed to make it fast and easy for partners to build solutions with the highest levels of customization, flexibility and security. The Catalyst Partner Program supports an ecosystem of leading independent software vendors, technology solutions vendors, value added resellers, security integrators, professional services providers and affiliates in the development, sale, deployment and marketing of enterprise solutions leveraging the Traction Guest platform.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has forced companies around the world to reassess their risk tolerance,” said Erica Pretorius, Partner, Risk Advisory at Deloitte Canada. “Employee and visitor management is becoming a key component of risk and compliance programs. Partnering with Traction Guest enables our clients to derive critical new value from their risk management strategies, enabling a safe return to the workplace and ensuring a centralized system of record for all people onsite.”

To meet rapidly evolving needs for enterprise employee and visitor management, Traction Guest is now offering partners access to its APIs and low-code development platform. As the backbone for building out connected systems – such as integrations between access control systems, watchlists, contractor certifications and workplace dashboards – Traction Guest enables organizations to develop sophisticated flows and scalable, repeatable processes across multiple technologies. The platform will enable the creation of Traction Guest’s App Marketplace that will foster collaboration between developers and verticalized use case-specific solutions.

Benefits of the Traction Guest Catalyst Partner Program

The Traction Guest Catalyst Partner Program, an ecosystem of leading solutions and suppliers, provides access to a comprehensive set of technical and business resources, including:

Partner portal: Members have access to valuable resources including the Traction Guest knowledge base, enterprise-level support, as well as sales and marketing enablement tools.

APIs: Access to APIs and developer support. This includes the RESTful APIs that adhere to the OpenAPI specification that enable partners and developers to create integrations and apps.

Low-code platform: App creation for sophisticated workflows and vertical use cases with Traction Guest's Experience Editor engine.

Guest Connect: Reduced manual workflows, integrations with IoT devices, Wi-Fi provisioning, conditional logic and other custom integrations.

Partnership Tracks

Traction Guest’s Catalyst Partner Program partnership tracks were developed to deliver unique benefits to a range of partner businesses:

Security and System Integrators

Professional Services Providers

Technology Solution Partners Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Independent Hardware vendors (IHVs)

Value Added Resellers

Affiliates

Developers

“Bringing people safely and securely back into the workplace is not a ‘point solution’ problem. It’s an opportunity for the whole ecosystem to establish best-of-breed enterprise solutions that address complex challenges in a connected way,” said Joe Finlayson, VP, Strategy and Alliances at Traction Guest. “We’re seeing a strong response to our Catalyst Partner Program and are excited about the solutions being developed and delivered to businesses around the world.”

To learn more about the Traction Guest Catalyst Partner Program visit: https://tractionguest.com/partner-program/

Supporting Quotes

Contractor Compliance



“Verifying contractor credentials and actively managing onsite visits should be a key component of any organization’s security protocols. However, today’s environment of increased and constantly changing regulations creates many challenges for bringing contractors safely and securely onsite. Our partnership with Traction Guest enables our customers, especially those in highly regulated industries, to efficiently and securely meet their unique requirements for onsite personnel. For the contractor, they simply sign into the Traction Guest system and it verifies credentials and whether they are compliant.” – Mark Bania, CEO, Contractor Compliance

FedCheck



“The COVID-19 pandemic is having a profound effect on how enterprises manage risk in the workplace, now and in years to come. The ability for organizations to make quicker, safer, and more informed decisions by identifying threats – including new threats introduced by the current pandemic – has quickly become a business goal. By partnering with Traction Guest, the focus on security now shifts from detection to prevention. Our customers can instantly screen incoming visitors against 2,000+ databases and custom watchlists through a quick ID scan, providing actionable data and ensuring workplace safety.” – Lance Clark, CEO, Ident Solutions, FedCheck

Openpath



“The demand we’re seeing for contactless technology that safeguards employees in the workplace is unprecedented. As companies return to work, advancements in modern mobile access control will greatly reduce the risk for employee re-entry. Partnering with Traction Guest expands the integrated safety and security measures our customers can implement and provides a centralized system of record of all visitors, employees and building residents who enter and exit a facility at any given time.” – James Segil, President, Openpath Security

Proxy



“Our customers are working to make the workplace safer and more productive for their employees. Proxy’s digital identity technology helps them do that by providing touchless access and privacy-preserving health checkpoints and workplace monitoring. By partnering with Traction Guest, Proxy customers can extend these same services and protections employees enjoy to all their visitors and guests.” – Brandon Cook, VP Marketing, Proxy

