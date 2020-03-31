To Commemorate More Than 400,000 Downloads for CAPCOM’s Snoopy Puzzle Journey, In-game Items Will Be Offered to All Players as Gifts!

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Popular as a new download on both the iOS and Android platforms, Snoopy Puzzle Journey, featuring the most famous beagle ever, Snoopy, beloved the world over, and the fourth entry in the casual game series brought to you by CAPCOM (TOKYO: 9697), went into service on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, and has already passed the 400,000 downloads mark.





As a way of saying thank you, all game players will receive a gift of five in-game hearts.

There are also plans to hold a new event, Boost Rush, in the near future. Boost Rush is a special mini-event that allows players, for a limited time, to have puzzle items set from the beginning as they continue to clear any stage they have not already cleared. The more stages you clear, the more items will appear, so take advantage of this opportunity to clear as many stages as possible!

Get ready, because Snoopy Puzzle Journey will keep getting more and more fun!

Available for download at each platform’s store!

Google Play



https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.co.capcom.android.snworld

App Store



https://apps.apple.com/jp/app/id1460552404

Amazon App Store



https://www.amazon.co.jp/dp/B07ZV2TCHC

Campaign to Give Gifts of Five Hearts to All Players

To commemorate more than 400,000 downloads, every player will receive a gift of five hearts for use in the game.



The gift will only be available for the time below. Get yours while you can!

Available from 15:00 on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, until 14:59 on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (All times are in UTC)

How to Get Them



Open the Mail screen from the home screen to receive your gifts.

NOTE: The screenshots and information used in the press release are still in development. The content and specifications can change without notice.

Genre: Puzzle

Number of Players: One

Fees: Free-to-start. Some items are available for purchase and there is a monthly subscription available.

Available Locations: 59 countries worldwide, including Japan.

Official Website



https://mobile.capcom.com/puzzlejourney/en/

Copyright Information



© 2020 Peanuts Worldwide, LLC. All game code © CAPCOM CO., LTD.

