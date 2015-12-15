TikTok, Enthusiast Gaming and e.l.f. Cosmetics Join Forces to Launch: TikTok Gamers Got Talent!

A powerhouse collab that empowers gamers across TikTok

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TikTok has partnered with Enthusiast Gaming, the largest gaming media platform in North America, to launch TikTok Gamers Got Talent. Premiering Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 7:00PM EST, this content series will mark the inaugural search for the TikTok gaming community’s hidden talents.

Beauty’s OG digital disrupter, e.l.f. Cosmetics, is also getting in on the action by helping to propel this exciting new initiative. This exclusive seven-week live series will follow contestants as they show off their diverse talents and compete in front of millions of fans for a chance to win $25,000 – and, of course, e.l.f. products! From guitar riffs to trick shots to cooking and everything in-between, TikTok Gamers Got Talent is an opportunity for gamers and gaming fans on TikTok to showcase their most impressive skills to a panel of celebrity judges.

“ TikTok continues to be a platform where culture starts and through TikTok’s Gamers Got Talent, a North American first, our gaming community will have an opportunity to reach new audiences, be discovered and entertained,” said Nadia Niccoli, Director of Marketing, TikTok Canada. “ We’re excited to have two industry giants in their respective areas, e.l.f. Cosmetics and Enthusiast Gaming, on board to support and show gamers the power of TikTok.”

e.l.f.’s participation with TikTok Gamers Got Talent further reinforces e.l.f.’s commitment to what it has dubbed “Gameup” – the intersection of gaming and makeup. e.l.f. has shown that gaming is not just in the domain of males, and e.l.f. supports female empowerment and enablement in the gaming world.

“ TikTok Gamers Got Talent marks our first foray into connecting with the TikTok gaming community and we’re proud to be the premiere sponsor of this live series,” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. “In true e.l.f. style, we are going all in – proving that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We can’t wait to see some bad-ass girl gamers unleash their amazing talents.”

“ #Gaming has over 105 billion views on TikTok globally, and the community has discovered that TikTok is the perfect platform for reliving their most epic and emotional gaming moments and sharing them with other passionate gamers,” said Nick Tran, Head of Global Marketing, TikTok. “ From overlaying music to using editing tools like the Stitch and Duet features, gamers have already been flexing their creative chops when showcasing their gaming talents in a uniquely TikTok way. TikTok Gamers Got Talent is the evolution of this relationship and a platform for them to express themselves.”

Once the top 20 contestants are selected, they will share their talents live in front of a rotating panel of celebrity judges. Each week, there will be a mix of veteran gamers and influential TikTok creators including Luminosity Gaming’s toripareno, nickeh30, Muselk, Canadian musician bbno$, and more. Premiering live on Sunday May 9, the first episode will feature an all-female judging panel including Luminosity Gaming’s Chica and Loserfruit, one of the world’s most popular professional gamers.

“ We are thrilled to partner with TikTok and e.l.f. Cosmetics, who share in our passion of gaming, to uniquely deliver this immersive and engaging experience to our gaming fan communities,” commented Thamba Tharmalingam, COO, Enthusiast Gaming. “ This partnership provides a great opportunity to shine a light on the talented and passionate female gamers in our communities and we look forward to the talent and creativity that our audience will bring.”

Want to throw your controller in the ring? Get your content ready! To enter, create a TikTok showing your hidden talent using #TikTokGGT and upload it to GamersGotTalent.com. Submissions are open to residents of the U.S. and Canada between April 27 and May 2 (view the contest rules).

Let’s see what you got, Gamers!

About e.l.f. Cosmetics

Since 2004, e.l.f. Cosmetics has made the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. We make high-quality, prestige-inspired cosmetics and skin care products at an extraordinary value and are proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free. As one of the first online beauty brands, e.l.f. continues to attract a highly engaged audience and set benchmarks with new digital platforms. Our brand is widely available at leading retailers such as Target, Walmart and Ulta Beauty, and has a growing international presence. Learn more by visiting www.elfcosmetics.com

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Toronto, Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo. www.tiktok.com

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is building the largest media platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Reaching over 300 million gamers every month, the Company is a member of the ‘Comscore 100’ ranking of the top Internet Properties in the US and the largest in the Gaming Information category on mobile devices. Combining the elements of its four core pillars; Media, Talent, Esports and Experiential, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique engagement opportunity resulting in more points of connection than any other video game and esports platform, with unparalleled access to the influential and lucrative GenZ and Millennial audience. Through ownership and exclusivity of our array of digital media and entertainment assets, we have built a vast and proprietary network of like-minded communities – we own the fan experience.

The Company’s Media segment comprises 100+ gaming related websites and 1,000+ YouTube channels that generated 42 billion views of content in 2020. The Talent division works with 550+ leading gamers and influencers to create new and unique content. Luminosity Gaming, the Company’s esports division, ranked as the #1 watched esports organization on Twitch, competes across a number of game titles, including the Vancouver Titans Overwatch team and the Seattle Surge Call of Duty team and works with over 50 leading streamers and athletes, including xQc, Nick Eh 30, Chica and more. Enthusiast Gaming’s Experiential business owns and operates Canada’s largest gaming expo, EGLX, and the largest B2B mobile gaming event in Europe, Pocket Gamer Connects, and hosts over 50 live and virtual events annually. For more information on the Company visit enthusiastgaming.com. For more information on Luminosity Gaming visit luminosity.gg.

