The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos Expansion Now Available

Final expansion for the award-winning RPG requires an expert gumshoe.



Can you crack the case?

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Private Division and Obsidian Entertainment announced The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos, the second and final story expansion for the award-winning and critically acclaimed sci-fi RPG, is now available for the PlayStation®4, PlayStation®4 Pro, Xbox One consoles, and Windows PC*. The expansion will release later this year on the Nintendo Switch™. The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos is available individually or at a discount as part of The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass, which also includes The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon expansion for the complete narrative experience.





Venture to the skies of Eridanos and unravel the grandest murder mystery in the Halcyon colony. Everyone is a suspect in this peculiar whodunit after Rizzo’s spokesperson, the famous Halcyon Helen, is found dead just before the release of the brand-new Spectrum Brown Vodka. Uncover clues with the Discrepancy Amplifier, a semi-sentient device that shows the anomalies and inconsistencies of a crime scene. Unlock additional dialogue paths and different quest routes with each discovery. On your mysterious journey, you will encounter a host of interesting suspects, famous icons like Helen’s co-stars Spencer Woolrich and Burbage-3001, celebrity athlete Black Hole Bertie of Rizzo’s Rangers, and many more! Be careful as behind each eerie smile lurks a dark secret, but press on as your steadfastness is the key to unlocking this case.

“With Murder on Eridanos we set out to unveil more about the memorable cast of The Outer Worlds universe while continuing to put the player front and center in a gripping and intriguing narrative,” said Megan Starks, Game Director at Obsidian Entertainment. “This expansion sheds light on another infamous corporation in a nearly implausible new setting and introduces new mechanics that push how we develop the story. It is a wild ride, and we can’t wait to see the fans’ reactions.”

“Murder on Eridanos is a perfect climactic closure to this chapter in The Outer Worlds. It delivers on what made the original game great: deep player choice in a fantastic world,” said Michael Worosz, Executive Vice President and Head of Private Division. “Players should expect another riveting and humorous story, whip-smart dialogue, and much more. This expansion is an excellent reason to revisit The Outer Worlds or dive in for the first time.”

The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos also raises the level cap by three, unlocking additional options for even more skill customization. Obtain three new science weapons, one being Helen’s signature gun “The Needler,” and collect a variety of new armor sets. Explore treacherous new territory and venture to Eridanos, a collection of drifting asteroid islands chained together and being pulled through the gas giant’s upper atmosphere, which houses multiple locations to explore in this thrilling mystery like the Grand Colonial Hotel to Rizzo’s colorful Purpleberry Orchards.

Don’t miss The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos official musical trailer on YouTube now.

The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos is available now for $14.99 digitally for the PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and PC*. Players on Xbox Game Pass will receive a 10% discount to purchase Murder on Eridanos. Murder on Eridanos is also available through the expansion pass for $24.99 which will include the first expansion Peril on Gorgon. The expansion requires the base game in order to play. The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos is rated M for mature by the ESRB. More information can be found by subscribing on YouTube, following on Twitter, by becoming a fan on Facebook, and visiting www.TheOuterWorlds.com.

*A copy of The Outer Worlds on the same platform is required to play DLC and Expansion Pass content. The Outer Worlds is available digitally on Windows PC through the Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store, and Steam.

Private Division is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

About Obsidian

Obsidian Entertainment has specialized for over 17 years in creating the world’s most engrossing choice driven RPGs including Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Alpha Protocol, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, and the Pillars of Eternity franchise. Their latest release, the single-player sci-fi epic The Outer Worlds, has received widespread critical acclaim. Followed most recently by the release of the cooperative multiplayer survival-adventure game, Grounded, which has found a strong start with players in its Game Preview stage. Obsidian is committed to making incredible worlds for players to play in their own way.

About Private Division

Private Division is a developer-focused publisher that partners with the finest creative talent in the video game industry, empowering studios to develop the games that they are passionate about creating, while providing the support they need to make their titles critically and commercially successful on a global scale. The Label publishes the Kerbal Space Program franchise, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey from Panache Digital Games, The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment, and Disintegration from V1 Interactive. Private Division will publish new titles from Moon Studios, League of Geeks, and Roll7, with additional unannounced projects in development. Private Division is headquartered in New York City with offices in Seattle, Las Vegas, Munich, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.privatedivision.com.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Social Point. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein which are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for the Company’s future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including: the uncertainty of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response thereto; the effect that measures taken to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic have on our operations, including our ability to timely deliver our titles and other products, and on the operations of our counterparties, including retailers and distributors; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumer demand and the discretionary spending patterns of our customers; the impact of reductions in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, including on our short-term investment portfolio; the impact of potential inflation; volatility in foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on key management and product development personnel; our dependence on our Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles; the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games; the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games; and risks associated with international operations.

Other important factors and information are contained in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled “Risk Factors,” the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com. All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Jeremy Gumber (Press)



Communications Manager



Communications



Private Division

(646) 536-3006



press@privatedivision.com

Alan Lewis (Corporate Press)



Vice President



Corporate Communications & Public Affairs



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

(646) 536-2983



Alan.Lewis@take2games.com