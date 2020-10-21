The AA Executes Hybrid Cloud Strategy for Data Analytics with Actian’s Avalanche™ Cloud Data Warehouse

Leading UK insurer selects Actian’s innovative hybrid cloud data warehouse solution for advanced data analytics and flexibility

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Actian, the leader in hybrid cloud data analytics, today announced that The AA, a leading UK automobile insurer and breakdown service provider, has selected Actian’s Avalanche™ hybrid cloud data warehouse for its insurance business to execute its cloud strategy.

The AA, the UK’s leading British motoring association, provides vehicle insurance, driving lessons, breakdown coverage, loans, motoring advice, road maps and other services to its thousands of customers every day. With Actian’s Avalanche data warehouse service, the AA can now effortlessly analyze operational data in real-time to provide customized services to its clients. Avalanche’s high performance and scalability enables the AA to process their data science workloads at lightning speed, taking advantage of Actian’s flexible pay-as-you-go subscription pricing and compute elasticity.

“Insurance is a dynamic business. The cloud brings new opportunities for deployment of next generation analytics,” said Paul Frith, Head of Underwriting Data & Systems, The AA. “Avalanche was the natural choice for cloud data warehousing because it gives reliability, breakthrough performance, and flexibility to deploy different workloads on-prem and in the cloud to best meet the needs of our customers today and in the future.”

The hybrid architecture of the Avalanche data warehouse provides The AA with:

High-performance analytic database technology on-prem and in the cloud

Cloud economics with pay-as-you-go pricing

Multi-cloud platform support and enterprise-grade security

The ability to scale compute on demand

“Businesses today need application portability between their cloud and on-prem data warehouses,” said Jeff Veis, Actian Chief Marketing Officer. “Actian’s innovative architecture and multi-cloud support gives customers choice in how and where they deploy. This strategy prevents cloud lock-in while ensuring data-driven organizations have access to the data and insight they need to act in the business moment.”

For more information, please visit https://www.actian.com/customer-stories/the-aa/

About Actian

Actian, the hybrid data management, analytics, and integration company, delivers data as a competitive advantage to thousands of organizations worldwide. Through the deployment of innovative, enterprise-class, hybrid data products, fully managed cloud services, mobile and IoT Edge data management, and industry solutions Actian ensures that business-critical systems can analyze, transact and connect at their very best – both on-premise and in the cloud. Thousands of forward-thinking organizations around the globe trust Actian to help them solve their toughest data challenges to transform how they run their businesses…with data. For more, visit http://www.actian.com.

“Actian” and “Avalanche” is a trademark of Actian Corporation and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, trade names, service marks, and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

