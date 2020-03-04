TechTarget Acquires Data Science Central, a Leading Online Resource for Data Scientists and Big Data Practitioners

NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global technology media and purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services company TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) today announced the acquisition of Data Science Central LLC, an independent digital publishing and media company focused on data science and business analytics. Data Science Central provides a wide range of information on topics including AI, advanced analytics, big data and machine learning.

As an addition to TechTarget’s portfolio of market-specific media properties, Data Science Central provides rich editorial coverage, social interaction and the latest technology trends, tools and techniques to one of the largest communities of big data and data science professionals across the globe. Data Science Central generates nearly two million visits per quarter and has over 180k registered members. In addition, it has over 500k LinkedIn group members and over 370k Twitter followers.

“We’re excited to see TechTarget integrate and grow Data Science Central into its extensive network,” said Tim Matteson, Co-Founder, Data Science Central. “Working together we can transform how organizations leverage AI-driven insights for competitive gain.”

DataScienceCentral.com complements TechTarget’s existing portfolio of websites in the information management space, including SearchEnterpriseAI.com™, SearchDataManagement.com™ and SearchBusinessAnalytics.com™. It enhances the company’s coverage in a rapidly growing area. According to Research Dive, the global Data Science Platform market will reach $224.3 billion by the end of 2026, representing a 31% CAGR.

“We anticipate significant market growth to continue in the next 1-3 years, fueled by the rapid adoption of AI, expanded availability of public cloud services, IoT and technologies to support the automation of big data processing,” said Vincent Granville, Executive Data Scientist and Co-Founder, Data Science Central.

TechTarget has been covering the AI, machine learning and data science market extensively over the past few years and has witnessed a significant uptick in traffic and member activity in the past year (e.g. 2 million global activities on data science topics in 2019). One of the key objectives to integrating Data Science Central will be to continue to nurture and strengthen this high-growth area of audience interest with quality content designed to help educate buyers in this market.

“The data science function is a true catalyst for driving data transformation and competitive edge for modern organizations and we are committed to serving these organizations by further enhancing our extensive coverage in this market,” said Eileen Corrigan, VP and Publisher, Information Management Markets, TechTarget. “This acquisition enables us to deliver the largest audience of data science professionals and serve the growing number of vendors seeking to engage with active buyers in the space.”

For more information about this new market opportunity and to understand how enterprise technology marketing and sales teams can better leverage this audience to drive more pipeline and revenue, contact Eileen Corrigan.

