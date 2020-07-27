TCL Sued for Infringement of AVC Essential Patents

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MPEG LA announced today that patent owners in MPEG LA’s AVC Patent Portfolio License have filed patent enforcement actions in the Landgericht Düsseldorf, Germany against TCL Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG and TCT Mobile Germany GmbH (“TCL”) for infringing patents essential to the AVC/H.264 (MPEG-4 Part 10) digital video coding standard used in mobile devices, televisions and other products.

According to the complaints, TCL offers mobile phone and television products in Germany, which use patent protected AVC methods without licenses with the individual patent holders or a portfolio license that includes these patents offered by MPEG LA. The suits seek monetary damages and injunctions.

MPEG LA, LLC

MPEG LA is the world’s leading provider of one-stop licenses for standards and other technology platforms. Starting in the 1990s, it pioneered the modern-day patent pool helping to produce the most widely used standards in consumer electronics history and is expanding access to other groundbreaking technologies. MPEG LA has operated licensing programs for a variety of technologies consisting of nearly 24,000 patents in 94 countries with some 260 patent holders and more than 6,000 licensees. Approximately 2,000 licensees enjoy the worldwide one-stop coverage of MPEG LA’s AVC Patent Portfolio License under essential patents owned by 39 patent holders. By assisting users with implementation of their technology choices, MPEG LA offers licensing solutions that provide access to fundamental intellectual property, freedom to operate, reduced litigation risk and predictability in the business planning process. For more information, go to www.mpegla.com.

Contacts

Tom O’Reilly



MPEG LA, LLC



Tel: 303.200.1710



toreilly@mpegla.com