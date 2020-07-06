Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Results on Monday, August 3, 2020

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) today announced that it plans to report financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2021, ended June 30, 2020, after the market close on Monday, August 3, 2020. The Company plans to hold a conference call to discuss its results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, which can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0984 or (201) 689-8577. A live, listen-only webcast and a replay of the call will be available at http://ir.take2games.com/.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products through our labels Rockstar Games, 2K, and Private Division, as well as Social Point, a leading developer of mobile games. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Contacts

(Investor Relations)



Henry A. Diamond



Senior Vice President



Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

(646) 536-3005



Henry.Diamond@take2games.com

(Corporate Press)



Alan Lewis



Vice President



Corporate Communications & Public Affairs



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

(646) 536-2983



Alan.Lewis@take2games.com