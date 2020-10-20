Syniverse and Mobileum Collaborate to Improve Security and Expand Business Solutions for Mobile Roaming

Companies Expand Relationship to Address Roaming, Mobile Messaging, Voice Networking and Virtual Home Environment Technologies

TAMPA, Fla., & CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3G—At the GSMA’s WAS#12 virtual event, Syniverse, the world’s most connected company, and Mobileum Inc., a leading global provider of analytics-based roaming and network services, today announced they have expanded their long-standing partnership dating back to 2009. A new teaming agreement will deliver Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) quick and easy access to the best-of-breed capabilities of both companies.

Syniverse and Mobileum are addressing security vulnerabilities in the signaling services that support wholesale roaming across multi-generational networks, while providing an extended portfolio of solutions to grow the business and improve efficiency. The collaboration between Syniverse and Mobileum will provide an advanced and differentiated option for MNOs and MVNOs to increase revenues, improve security and protect customer experience.

The teaming agreement will build a strong value proposition for MNOs and MVNOs, providing an integrated portfolio, whereby Syniverse brings global coverage with its Open Connectivity Complete solution and Mobile Roaming services, and Mobileum brings its deep security, steering, and roaming expertise to the partnership. Syniverse will resell Mobileum’s Signaling Firewall, SMS Firewall, and Border Roaming Management, and Mobileum will resell the Syniverse IPX Network, Diameter Signaling, and Signaling System 7 (SS7) services.

Supporting Quotes

Sam Barker, Lead Analyst, Juniper Research

“Multi-generational networks will continue to be in service for years to come. The signaling interfaces they utilize will become more vulnerable to nefarious acts, leaving MNOs and their customers exposed to network data and user ID theft, especially as new IoT devices are introduced. This new teaming agreement further aligns the portfolios of two industry leaders, making it easier for MNOs and MVNOs to protect their networks and their customers, and ensure service quality is maintained while roaming.”

John Wick, Senior Vice President, Network, Syniverse

“Syniverse’s record of innovation in mobile roaming spans decades. In fact, we created the standards that made it possible and removed the complexity of managing roaming for mobile operators throughout the world. Our work with Mobileum will allow those mobile operators the opportunity to offer their customers a more secure mobile roaming experience.”

Kishore Vangipuram, Chief of Roaming and Network Services, Mobileum

“The synergies between our solutions makes this teaming agreement beneficial to MNOs and MVNOs around the globe. From Mobileum’s perspective, it provides our customers with more options and a simpler way to gain access to the Syniverse IPX Network, ensuring end-to-end security and protection for their roaming traffic.”

About Syniverse

Syniverse is the world’s most connected company, revolutionizing how businesses connect, engage, and exchange with their customers. For decades, we have delivered the innovative software and services that transform mobile experiences and power the planet. Our secure global network reaches almost every person and device on Earth. Our communications platform is industry-recognized as the best of its kind. And each year, we process over $35 billion in transactions, revolutionizing how goods and services are exchanged. Which is why the most recognizable brands—nearly every mobile communications provider, the largest global banks, the world’s biggest tech companies, and thousands more—rely on us to shape their future.

About Mobileum Inc.

Mobileum is a leading provider of telecom analytics for roaming, security and risk management and end-to-end domestic and roaming testing solutions. More than 900 operators rely on its Active Intelligence platform to increase roaming revenues, to improve network security, to minimize risk and to ensure active testing and monitoring. With a strong record of innovation, Mobileum is recognized for its ability to extract network and customer insights and to convert them into real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Belgium, Dubai, Germany, India, Portugal, Singapore, and UK.

