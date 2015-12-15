Strategy Analytics: The 7 IoT Trends Shaping 2021

Digitalization, Hyperautomation and Hyperscale all Critical

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strategy Analytics’ IoT predictions for 2021, have been shaped by the disruptive forces which have dramatically altered the global business ecosystem. Despite the turmoil caused by the pandemic, the IoT represents a real area of opportunity. IoT solutions have matured, are scalable and legitimized by hyperscalers, according to a new Strategy Analytics report, “7 Key Predictions for the IoT in 2021”.

According to Andrew Brown, Executive Director of Enterprise Research at Strategy Analytics, and author of the report, “The pandemic has placed a huge burden on businesses to become flexible, agile, and safe, both for their workforces and, in many cases, business survival. This means rapid digitalization and investment in the tools to make this possible. IoT is a critical lynchpin in achieving those ends. Moreover, these requirements are happening at a time when IoT can be delivered at scale; devices and platforms are becoming affordable, intelligence is moving to endpoints, networks are more capable and cloud hyperscalers are becoming dominant.”

Gina Luk, Principal Analyst, Enterprise Research at Strategy Analytics, added, “The value of monitoring and remote control of assets, has increased exponentially. Some sectors have gone from moving slowly to moving rapidly, such as healthcare. Ecommerce is booming, driving increased demand in logistics and warehousing as well as supply chain optimization. IoT project roll outs are still happening and will rebound in 2021. The accelerated shift to Digital Transformation because of the pandemic, will leave IoT in a healthy position in many industries, especially as economies start to rebound.”

The Strategy Analytics IoT Strategies Report “7 Key Predictions for the IoT in 2021” is available at the link to subscribers.

A complimentary Executive Summary is also available for download.

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.



#SA_IoT

For more information about Strategy Analytics

IoT Strategies: Click here

Contacts

Report contacts:

European Contact: Andrew Brown, +44 (0)1908 423 630, abrown@strategyanalytics.com

US Contact: David Kerr, +1 617 614 0720, dkerr@strategyanalytics.com

Asia Pacific Contact, Gina Luk +44 (0)1908 423 620, gluk@strategyanalytics.com