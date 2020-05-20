Strategy Analytics: Samsung Galaxy S20+ is Top 5G Smartphone Model in US in Q1 2020

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G was the bestselling 5G smartphone model in the United States in the first quarter of 2020, capturing an impressive marketshare of 40 percent. Samsung already dominates the US 5G market, taking all the top spots.





Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics, said, “US 5G smartphone shipments reached a total of 3.4 million units in Q1 2020. The 5G segment accounted for 12 percent of all smartphones shipped in the United States during Q1 2020, up from zero in Q1 2019. All 5G smartphone models for now use Android software, with Apple iPhone expected to deliver its 5G range later this year.”

Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “Among the 5G segment, Samsung took all three of the top 3 positions in the US in Q1 2020. Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G is the number one bestselling 5G smartphone model and accounted for a healthy 40 percent share of all 5G smartphones shipped in the US during the quarter. Samsung’s S20+ 5G smartphone is popular with affluent professionals in major cities like New York and LA. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is the second most popular 5G smartphone model in the US today, taking 30 percent marketshare in Q1 2020. The Ultra 5G model is the peak of Samsung’s smartphone range and delivers pro-grade photography in a sleek design. Samsung’s Galaxy S20 5G held third position with 24 percent share, making it a clean sweep for the popular S20 range at the summit of the 5G charts.”

Juha Winter, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “The US 5G smartphone race has begun. Samsung is off to an early lead, soaring well ahead of its main Android rivals such as Motorola, LG, OnePlus, and TCL. Early 5G adopters are willing to pay extra for the fastest possible mobile experience, and this is driving solid revenue growth for Samsung and its operator partners in North America. Of course, everyone is waiting for Apple to make its next 5G iPhone move, which we expect to happen later in the year. Samsung and others must rapidly expand their 5G presence during the upcoming summer period, and grab as many 5G customers as they can, before the iPhone juggernaut lands in Q3 or Q4 2020.”

