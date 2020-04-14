Strategy Analytics: Defense Radar Spending Expected to Exceed $20 Billion in 2028

Active Electronically Scanned Arrays Drive Rapid GaN Revenue Increase

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Driven by the benefits of Active Electronically Scanned Arrays (AESA), spending for defense radar systems is forecast to increase to more than $20 billion in 2028. The Strategy Analytics Advanced Defense Systems (ADS) report “Global Radar Market Forecast: 2018 – 2028” segments defense radar spending and shipments by region, domain and mission, along with segmenting expenditures by power level, frequency range, functional content and semiconductor technology. The report forecasts that GaN will be the fastest growing device technology, with revenue increasing by a factor of four over the forecast period.

“AESA radar systems have become required equipment on most new platforms and major upgrades,” noted Eric Higham Director of the Advanced Defense Systems (ADS) service. “The increased capabilities and performance of AESA-based radars help expand mission envelopes and increase force multiplication.” He went on to say, “The performance advantages of GaN are critical to the benefits of AESA radars, so despite the uncertain short-term COVID-19 implications, I remain optimistic that AESA radar deployment and GaN revenue will continue to grow quickly in the defense radar segment.”

About Strategy Analytics



Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com

#SA_Components

For more information about Strategy Analytics



Advanced Defense Systems Service: Click Here

Contacts

Contact: Eric Higham, +1 617 614 0721, ehigham@strategyanalytics.com