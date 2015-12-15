Spark Connected’s New 2.4kW Titan Wireless Charging Solution for AGV’s and LEV’s Adopted by gapcharge GmbH

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spark Connected, (www.sparkconnected.com) a global leader in developing advanced and innovative wireless power technology and system level solutions, announces a partnership with gapcharge GmbH to bring the Titan wireless charging solution to LEVs (Light Electric Vehicles), AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles) and AMRs (Automated Mobile Robots).





The transition to Lithium-ion batteries in automated factory logistics and eMobility has continued to accelerate in recent years. Forklift manufacturers have vehicles in the market today with lithium-ion. Driverless transport systems and mobile robots, AGVs, AMRs and LEVs utilize powerful lithium-ion technology. However, battery charging using plug-in cables is a significant challenge in automating these emerging applications. The ground-breaking 2.4kW Titan solution takes the next step toward effective, convenient, safe and cost-effective wireless charging.

According to Ruwanga Dassanayake, COO at Spark Connected, “ eMobility and factory automated robotics are undergoing unprecedented changes. The ability to wirelessly charge these applications is becoming critical in order for these to be truly automated. The 2.4kW Titan solution helps accelerate this paradigm shift in the automated factory and electric mobility markets”.

Spark Connected is a Co-chair with the Wireless Power Consortium’s (WPC) High Power LEV standard group. Spark is driving innovation within the committees while working with key LEV and AGM manufacturers to advance and improve charging technology for small and medium sized electric vehicles and mobile robots. The Titan solution was developed to simultaneously take advantage of new component technologies while building on Spark’s robust industrial wireless power solutions and flexible Pantheon™ software architecture.

According to Gregor Schmid, CEO at gapcharge, “ The current wireless charging systems do not reach the target costs and the stringent and high-performance requirements for today’s automated logistics vehicles. gapcharge and Spark Connected are collaboratively driving this change in the market.”

The Titan is a complete transmitter and receiver solution and provides a flexible platform for 2.4kW one-to-one wireless battery charging. Applications include LEVs and AGVs, e-bikes, autonomous robots, drones, and factory mobility.

Titan solution highlights include:

Superior performance at >95% efficiency and fast charging

Supports custom coil designs

Transmitter powered directly from 85VAC – 264VAC

20V – 60V receiver output voltage for direct battery charging

Built-in safety features ensure a safe and simple user charging experience

Supports future products and standards with a field-upgradeable software

According to Florian Knobbe, COO at gapcharge, “ The cooperation between gapcharge and Spark Connected shows the feasibility of this breakthrough Titan technology for automated logistics applications. We are looking forward to extending the scope of cooperation. The future of logistics is wireless.”

