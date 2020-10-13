Sonitor® Set to Participate in the Virtual Cerner Healthcare Conference (CHC2020) and Deliver Live Demonstrations of its Flagship Sense™ Ultrasound-Based RTLS

Pushing the Boundaries of RTLS Performance, Accuracy and Ease of Deployment

GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CHC—Sonitor, the leading provider and innovator of ultrasound-based Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) and Indoor Positioning Systems (IPS) will join other leading healthcare technology companies and deliver a virtual booth experience at Cerner Healthcare Conference (CHC2020), October 13 – 14, 2020.





These are unprecedented times, and now more than ever, healthcare facilities globally are in need of access to Medical Internet of Things (Medical IoT) tools that can help them automate critical clinical processes such as contact tracing, touchless patient flow, and nurse call while delivering the best patient care and improving operational efficiencies. In the wake of Coronavirus, Sonitor is proud to be supporting Cerner’s efforts to ensure an important event such as CHC2020 occurs, bringing relevant and important information to healthcare facilities worldwide. Although a virtual event, as it has routinely done at on-site CHC tradeshows, Sonitor will be demonstrating live, precise room, bay, and bed level positioning capabilities through our ‘virtual demo room’. Sonitor’s industry-leading Sense™ ultrasound-based RTLS is fully scalable and can be used for locating patients, staff and assets in real-time to improve workflow and patient flow, enhance safety and automate infection control.

“Our growing customer base relies on the unmatched accuracy and ease of deployment of Sonitor’s indoor location technology to streamline effective care delivery and to ensure the safety of staff and patients,” said Anne Bugge, President and CEO of Sonitor Technologies, Inc. “We are able to do ‘more with less,’ and deliver 99.999% uptime that does away with routine tuning required by other RTLS technologies. Our customers tell us that they can set it and forget it.”

“Additionally, in the wake of Coronavirus, we know that automated contact tracing can be one of the fastest and simplest ways to help prevent and monitor the transmission of infection,” Bugge continued. “Our Sense RTLS can seamlessly provide the automation and reliability needed to ensure effective and accurate contact tracing in real-time.”

Customers can depend on Sonitor’s proven performance, quality and commitment to service and support from routine RTLS use cases such as asset management to the most advanced use cases such as staff and patient safety, workflow, nurse call automation, contact tracing in the most complex indoor environments.

Come visit Sonitor’s virtual booth at CHC2020 October 13 – 14, 2020. To schedule an appointment in advance for a live demo, please contact us at sales@sonitor.com.

About Sonitor

Sonitor® is the leading provider and innovator of accurate and reliable ultrasound-based Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) and Indoor Positioning Systems (IPS). As the first and only company to develop and provide proprietary ultrasound technology as the primary technology for indoor positioning, Sonitor’s Sense™ RTLS delivers the highest level of accuracy and reliability to confidently determine the real-time location of people and moveable equipment. With hundreds of installations globally where millions of people and assets are tagged, Sonitor’s proven market leading Sonitor Sense™ RTLS allows healthcare facilities to locate and trace the movement of people and assets to ensure personal safety, streamline workflow and optimize resource capacity with the highest level of accuracy. Please visit www.sonitor.com for more information.

Contacts

Sandra Rasmussen



Senior Vice President Global Marketing and North America Sales



Sonitor Technologies, Inc.



Phone: 877-477-9767



sandra.rasmussen@sonitor.com