SMART Global Holdings Strengthens Management Team

NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SGH #Leadership—SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “company”) (Nasdaq: SGH) today announced the appointments of three new leaders in the areas of Legal, Marketing and Business Transformation, all reporting to SGH President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Adams.

Anne Kuykendall was appointed General Counsel of SMART Global Holdings and will lead SGH’s legal, compliance and risk management functions. She succeeds Bruce Goldberg who was recently appointed Chief of Staff where he will focus on Human Resources and SGH’s culture. Most recently, Anne served as General Counsel and head of HR for MariaDB, and prior to that, she served in various legal leadership roles with DriveOn, Cloudera, and Cadence Design Systems. She is a graduate of Stanford University and earned her J.D. at the University of California, Berkeley School of Law.

Jean McDaniel was recruited to the new role of Vice President of the Office of Transformation for SMART Global Holdings. In this role, she will lead integration efforts and drive standardization of operating processes across the company. Previously Jean was at Micron Technology where she led various teams that supported M&A and integration activities as well as HR programs. Jean holds a B.A. in Law & Society from the University of California, Santa Barbara; an MBA from Boise State; and an ABA paralegal certificate in Real Estate and Corporate Law from the University of San Diego.

Valerie Sassani joined SMART Global Holdings as Vice President of Marketing and Communications. In her new position, Valerie will be responsible for amplifying the SMART family of brands and SGH’s overall strategy. Prior to joining SGH, Valerie was a Senior Director at Lam Research, leading the marketing and digital communications team. She holds a BA in Film Production from San Francisco State University and an MBA from San Jose State University.

“I am very excited with the appointments of Anne, Jean and Valerie to our team,” commented Mark Adams, President and CEO of SMART Global Holdings. “They are each uniquely positioned to drive the priorities we have established to ensure an effective and scalable business model for future growth.”

*Photos available upon request. Contact SGH PR.

About SMART Global Holdings – SGH

SGH is comprised of business units that are leading designers and manufacturers of electronic products focused on computing, memory and LED lighting technologies. These businesses specialize in application-specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and OEM sales channels.

Customers rely on SGH businesses as their strategic suppliers providing exceptional customer service, product quality, and technical support with engineering, sales, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics capabilities that span the globe. SGH businesses support customers in computing, including edge and high performance computing, communications, storage, networking, mobile, industrial automation, IoT and industrial IoT, government, military and LED lighting markets. SGH businesses operate in three primary areas: specialty computing, specialty memory, and LED lighting.

For more information about SGH business units, visit: SMART Modular Technologies; SMART Embedded Computing; SMART Wireless Computing; SMART Supply Chain Services; Penguin Computing; Cree LED.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Suzanne Schmidt



Investor Relations for SMART Global Holdings, Inc.



+1 (510) 360-8596



ir@smart.com

PR Contact:

Maureen O’Leary, Marketing



SMART Modular Technologies



+1 (602) 330-6846



maureen.o’leary@smartm.com