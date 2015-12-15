Sierra Wireless Appoints James Armstrong Senior Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Solutions

Experienced Technology Industry Leader to Drive Further Expansion of Sierra Wireless’ Business

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), the global leader in IoT solutions, today announced it has appointed James Armstrong as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Solutions. Mr. Armstrong will be reporting directly to Kent Thexton, President and CEO at Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless’ Enterprise Solutions business includes its market leading line of AirLink® cellular routers and gateways (such as the new MG90 5G router), as well as enterprise software and connectivity solutions. Together, these Enterprise offerings have generated more than $140 million in revenue in the last twelve months ending September 30, 2020.

“I am very pleased to welcome James to the team,” said Thexton. “His proven experience in driving year on year revenue growth, process improvements and operational excellence at other technology industry leaders will be a significant asset to Sierra Wireless as we continue to expand our Enterprise Solutions business. Our Enterprise Solutions product line is a highly valuable part of the overall Sierra Wireless business and is well positioned in this growing market.”

Mr. Armstrong most recently served as Chief Operating Officer and EVP, Products at Spirent Communications Plc. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Princeton University, and a doctorate in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University.

“I am excited to be part of the Sierra Wireless team and to lead the Enterprise business,” says Armstrong. “I’ve been a highly satisfied customer of Sierra Wireless over the years, and feel we are well positioned to capitalize on the massive opportunity that lies ahead with 5G and IoT.”

