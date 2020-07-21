Shipcom Federal Solutions Wins US Navy Global Parts Tracking and Sensor-Based IoT Smart Buildings Contract

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shipcom Federal Solutions (SFS), a leader in next generation supply chain management solutions, has been awarded a contract by the US Navy Office of Naval Research (ONR) to extend functionality of the SFS Catamaran NextGen supply chain management platform with a focus on Naval shipyard and depot modernization. Under this effort, SFS will provide the US Navy with Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) parts tracking and Naval shipyard and depot facility health monitoring by advancing the use of state-of-the-art Internet of Things (IoT) components. Key areas of focus for the project are auto identification and tracking of MRO parts as well as smart infrastructure for buildings and maintenance production areas.

In Phase I of this effort, SFS will demonstrate IoT based solutions for end-to-end visibility of material and parts, real-time location sensing for tool tracking, and asset and facility condition monitoring. Key performance indicators (KPIs) will be available to users within a common operating picture providing real-time situational awareness and analysis as well as user configurable dashboards. Phase I is set for completion in September 2020. This effort covers requirements from 4 US Navy shipyards and 8 NAVAIR Fleet Readiness Centers (FRCs) as part of the US Navy Innovation Research program.

“Shipcom is excited to provide key capabilities such as IoT Sense and Respond to the US Navy as part of Catamaran NextGen in this digital transformation effort for Navy shipyards and depots. Phase I will give all stakeholders a view into the art of the possible related to IoT and set the foundation for significant transformation beginning in Phase II and beyond,” said Abeezar Tyebji, CEO of Shipcom Wireless, Inc.

About Shipcom Federal Solutions

Shipcom Federal Solutions, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shipcom Wireless Inc., a world leading provider of integrated supply chain execution and unified asset management software solutions. Shipcom Wireless is headquartered in Houston, TX, with SFS operating branches in Belcamp, MD and Arlington, VA. Shipcom solutions are trusted by Fortune 100 customers and Governments from around the globe. For more information, please visit www.shipcomwireless.com.

