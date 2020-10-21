Shipcom Federal Solutions Awarded Subcontract for Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) to Support US Army Enterprise Infrastructure Goals

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shipcom Federal Solutions (SFS), a leader in cutting-edge supply chain and MRO technology solutions using mobile computers and internet of things (IoT), announced today it has been awarded an Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) subcontract from Carahsoft under US Army Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS), in coordination with the Army Contracting Command, Rock Island, to support the US Army’s IT software requirements.

ITES-SW2 is open to ordering from the Department of Defense and all Federal agencies and authorized systems integrators on a worldwide basis. The contract is effective through August 30, 2025 with a five-year option period for a ten-year total period of performance. Under the subcontract, SFS will provide software, software maintenance, and related services and hardware to support the enterprise infrastructure goals of departments and agencies across the federal government. Shipcom solutions on the Catamaran NextGen platform – including supply chain management, material tracking, workforce mobility, and smart buildings using sensor-based IoT – will be available under ITES-SW2.

“Shipcom is excited to make Catamaran NextGen solutions available through this contract vehicle for supply chain management, smart buildings and infrastructure, workforce mobility, IoT, material tracking using RFID, and many other use cases. We believe these solutions provide exceptional support to our Nation’s military command priorities and we look forward to supporting across the Department of Defense with digital transformation efforts,” said Shipcom CEO Abeezar Tyebji.

About Shipcom Federal Solutions

Shipcom Federal Solutions, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shipcom Wireless Inc., a world leading provider of integrated supply chain execution and unified asset management software solutions. Shipcom Wireless is headquartered in Houston, TX, with SFS operating branches in Belcamp, MD and Arlington, VA. Shipcom solutions are trusted by Fortune 100 customers and Governments from around the globe. For more information, please visit www.shipcomwireless.com.

