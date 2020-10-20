Sequitur Labs Joins NVIDIA Partner Network to Protect Critical IP at the Edge

EmSPARK™ Security Suite’s Support of NVIDIA Jetson Edge AI Platform Addresses the Data and Device Security Needs of the IoT

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sequitur Labs, the leader in IoT security for connected devices, today announced it has officially joined the NVIDIA Partner Network with full support for the NVIDIA® Jetson™ platform and protection of IP at the edge.

The NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform powers a range of industrial IoT applications that require various performance levels and prices—from AI-powered network video recorders (NVRs) to automated optical inspection (AOI) in high-precision manufacturing to autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). The Jetson platform supports cloud-native capabilities across the full lineup and packs unbeatable performance and energy efficiency in a tiny form factor, effectively bringing the power of modern AI, deep learning and inference to the edge.

Sequitur’s EmSPARK™ Security Suite provides a robust security framework protecting embedded firmware, keys and security-critical assets through the entire device lifecycle. It enables silicon hardware security features, secure device provisioning, and API access to essential trust services such as secure storage, firmware updates and payload verification. In providing support for NVIDIA Jetson, Sequitur ensures that next-generation autonomous machines are protected on the devices themselves, not just as part of a network, to prevent them from being compromised — thereby securing ML/AI assets at the edge.

“We are pleased to join the NVIDIA Partner Network and support developers looking to deploy AI-powered autonomous machines, robotics, and AIoT applications using the Jetson platform,” said Philip Attfield, Co-founder and CEO, Sequitur Labs. “While many people are fully aware of the need to secure their IP assets, oftentimes manufacturers open themselves up to vulnerabilities by not securing devices at the edge. We believe there is a real need to embed the EmSPARK Security Suite in conjunction with Jetson to provide true end-to-end protection of digital assets.”

Sequitur Labs’ EmSPARK Security Suite was designed to address solutions in industries where embedded security is paramount, such as industrial control, building automation, the smart home, machine vision, automotive communication and medical devices. Built on three pillars of product security – design, build and sustain – EmSPARK provides a robust security framework protecting embedded firmware, keys and security-critical assets through the entire device lifecycle. IoT hardware manufacturers use EmSPARK to easily implement device-level security by addressing all the technical, IP, supply chain and business process challenges. Developers can easily build applications using robust EmSPARK APIs and SDK without having to become experts in cryptography and complex hardware security technologies.

NVIDIA Jetson is the leading AI-at-the-edge computing platform with over half a million developers. With support for cloud-native technologies now available across the NVIDIA Jetson lineup, manufacturers of intelligent machines and developers of AI applications can build and deploy high-quality, software-defined features on embedded and edge devices targeting robotics, smart cities, healthcare, industrial IoT and more. Cloud-native support helps manufacturers and developers implement frequent improvements, improve accuracy, and use the latest features with Jetson-based edge AI devices.

About Sequitur Labs

Sequitur Labs is developing seminal technologies to improve trust in a connected world, reducing the cost and complexity to build secure embedded and IoT devices. Sequitur’s products span a range of disciplines required for trusted computing, from boot through the full device lifecycle. Sequitur’s security solutions provide real business value to device makers, such as reducing BoM costs, protecting revenue by thwarting IP theft, improving product reliability and reducing liability, and improving device lifecycle management processes. To learn more about Sequitur Labs’ security platform, visit us at www.sequiturlabs.com or send an email.

