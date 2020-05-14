Semtech and Vision Deliver Smarter Energy Monitoring with LoRa®-based AMI Solutions

Vision’s smart meters represent an ideal solution for public or cooperative utilities, requiring minimal infrastructure cost and scaling based on need

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Vision Metering, LLC (Vision), a leading developer of Internet of Things (IoT) utility metering solutions, has incorporated Semtech’s LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® protocol into its line of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI)-based smart electric meters and meter interface units for water and gas meters. Vision’s LoRa-based applications enable the upgrade of legacy metering solutions, requiring traditional walk-by or drive-by reading methods, to fixed, long range AMI, for hourly or daily data transfer over LoRaWAN networks for efficient utility management and billing.





“Semtech’s LoRa devices provide the ideal IoT platform for cooperative and public owned utilities to ‘future proof’ municipal operations, enabling the simple deployment of interoperable applications while avoiding costly vendor lock-in,” said Randy Austin, President and CEO of Vision. “The applications’ minimal deployment cost, scalability based on customer need and ease of use make them attractive solutions to transform legacy systems. Vision’s LoRa-based AMI-based meters enable smarter overall energy monitoring with reduced operating cost.”

In the U.S., cooperative and public-owned utilities provide services for thousands of communities accounting for nearly 30 percent of the total market. Unlike investor-owned utilities, these operators often do not have access to the latest advancements in metering technology and utilize legacy systems, which are difficult and expensive to read. Vision’s smart AMI-based meters, leveraging the LoRaWAN protocol, combine long range networking and low power operation, as well as LoRa devices’ advantages for simple deployment, to quickly transform legacy applications. These LoRa-enabled electric meters access LoRaWAN networks to communicate energy use data in real time. Deploying quickly with minimal additional infrastructure cost and scaling based on customer need, Vision’s LoRa-based meters enable cooperatives and public utilities to reduce costs and achieve smarter, efficient energy management.

Vision recently announced the completion of a new LoRa-based metering project for the city of Mountain View, Missouri. With a total infrastructure cost of less than $8,200, the city was able to install a LoRaWAN-based gateway and retrofit all electric meters in the city. As a result, the city receives energy use data from every meter at 15-minute intervals, enabling accurate and efficient monitoring, and substantial cost savings because of reduced waste.

“Vision’s AMI smart meters leverage LoRa devices’ proven capabilities for the utility vertical to provide public and cooperative utilities with flexible deployment options and real time data to improve efficiency,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol enable long range, efficient and data driven metering to drive sustainable energy grids and reduce cost.”

About Semtech’s LoRa® Devices

Semtech’s LoRa devices are a widely adopted long-range, low-power solutions for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN® specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance®, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About Vision Metering, LLC

Vision Metering, LLC is an electrical/electronic manufacturing company based out of York, South Carolina. With a forward-thinking mentality, innovative engineering team and strategically positioned partnerships, Vision Metering has become an internationally recognized brand that embodies both quality products and unparalleled customer service. For more information, visit https://www.visionmetering.com/

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

