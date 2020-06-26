Roblox Announces Wonder Woman: The Themyscira Experience

New Partnership with Warner Bros. and DC Brings Wonder Woman: The Themyscira Experience to Life for Fans

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roblox, a global online platform bringing more than 120 million people together through play, announced today Wonder Woman: The Themyscira Experience. Available now, Wonder Woman: The Themyscira Experience was built in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC to bring Wonder Woman’s iconic Super Hero stories to life on the Roblox platform.

Inside Wonder Woman: The Themyscira Experience on Roblox, users, together with friends, can explore Diana Prince’s Amazonian homeland of Themyscira within a virtual platform, enjoying the unique benefits of embodiment and co-presence that Roblox avatars provide. Roblox users will be able to enter into quests to explore the paradise island of Themyscira, equip their avatars with gear inspired by the comic books and movie, collect treasures worthy of a champion, play all-new mini games, and browse a series of featured virtual items from the Wonder Woman comic books and movies in multiple virtual stores throughout the experience.

“ Today more than ever, people are looking for ways to connect with one another and their communities through authentic and immersive experiences that can be used and shared across the Roblox universe,” said Craig Donato, Chief Business Officer at Roblox. “ We’re excited to work with DC and Warner Bros. on a first-of-its-kind experience that we think both Wonder Woman fans and Roblox users will love.”

Wonder Woman: The Themyscira Experience is licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on Behalf of DC. More information and to access the experience can be found here: www.roblox.com/dcwonderwoman and is open to anyone who has a Roblox account.

Roblox’s launch of Wonder Woman: The Themyscira Experience is in anticipation of Warner Bros. Pictures’ upcoming action adventure feature film Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman. The new film, from director Patty Jenkins, stars Gal Gadot in the title role, alongside Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta. Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot and Stephen Jones are producing the film. Rebecca Steel Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Marianne Jenkins, Geoff Johns, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Wesley Coller are the executive producers. Jenkins directed from a screenplay she wrote with Geoff Johns & David Callaham, story by Jenkins & Johns, based on characters from DC.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents an Atlas Entertainment/Stone Quarry Production, a Patty Jenkins Film, Wonder Woman 1984. Set to open in theaters beginning September 30, 2020 in 2D and 3D in select theaters and IMAX, it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. This film is rated PG-13 for sequences of action and violence. wonderwomanfilm.com

About DC

DC is one of the largest publishers of comics and graphic novels in the world and home to some of the most iconic and recognizable characters ever created. As a creative unit of WarnerMedia, DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games, and the DC Universe digital subscription service. For more information visit dccomics.com and dcuniverse.com.

About Roblox

Roblox’s mission is to bring the world together through play. Every month, more than 120 million people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over two million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit https://corp.roblox.com.

About Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, a division of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Inc., is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third-party game titles. Additional information can be found at www.wbgames.com.

