Ricardo North America Unveils Advanced Technology for Electrified, Connected and Automated Vehicles

The new Elevate reference architecture provides a certifiable, reusable and updatable baseline for embedded system development

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ricardo North America has unveiled its reference Service-Oriented Architecture (Elevate), a standards-based starting point for developing next generation embedded systems, ensuring scalability and reuse across vehicle programs, makes and models.

Ricardo North America, a subsidiary of flagship Ricardo plc in England, takes a holistic approach to vehicle system design by leveraging expertise across traditional and advanced propulsion, software, intelligent connectivity, and digital tools for designing the vehicles of tomorrow.

Ricardo’s Elevate reduces time and cost of development, eliminates vendor lock-in and enables fluid vendor selection, while ensuring the solutions integrated best fit the challenges at hand. The Elevate architecture was unveiled and demonstrated at the virtual Consumer Electronics Show 2021.

“Elevate encompasses Ricardo’s standard’s first approach to design, development, integration enabling original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers to focus their internal development on the higher-level features and services customers demand,” said Madison White, Senior Manager, Marketing and Solutions Strategy at Ricardo North America. “As an industry we have struggled to take R&D developments to production scale, witnessing mass amounts of engineering waste across different programs, platform upgrades and hardware evolutions. Our goal is to deliver a standards-based starting-point that provides the flexibility and interoperability needed to accelerate production scale deployment of next generation embedded systems.”

“We are seeing an accelerated rate of change driven by the convergence of electrification and software, which will enable a new world of cleaner and more efficient mobility solutions,” White said. “Ricardo’s Elevate architecture and system integration expertise deliver the baseline starting point for our customers’ development to take this vision to a production scale reality.”

Ricardo plc, based in the United Kingdom and founded in 1915, is a global, multi-industry consultancy for engineering, technology, project innovation and strategy that is focused on providing quality engineering solutions on high efficiency, low emission, class-leading product innovation and robust strategic implementation. Ricardo North America, based in Detroit, is the U.S. subsidiary of Ricardo plc since the 1990s. The collective client list includes some of the world’s major transportation original equipment manufacturers, supply chain organizations, energy companies, financial institutions and governments. For more information, visit www.ricardo.com and https://ricardo-northamerica.com/.

Contacts

VMA Communications



Raymond Mendoza (909) 374-1534 (raymond.mendoza@vmapr.com)