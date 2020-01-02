Resideo Joins Zigbee Alliance Board of Directors

Maker of Honeywell Home Branded Products Joins Amazon, Apple, and Other Board Members in Development of Project Connected Home over IP

DAVIS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CES2020–The Zigbee Alliance, an organization of hundreds of companies creating, maintaining, and delivering open, global standards for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) has joined its Board of Directors. Along with other Zigbee Alliance promoter member companies, Resideo also will play a vital role in the Connected Home over IP project, which aims to simplify development for manufacturers and increase device compatibility for consumers.

Resideo is a leading global provider of intuitive, connected home solutions and manufactures a broad array of smart home solutions, some that carry the Honeywell Home brand. The company has controls in more than 150 million homes worldwide and is focused on offering consumers a simpler, more intuitive smart home experience that helps keep families and loved ones safe, comfortable and secure.

“Resideo is synonymous with residential home controls, having created the original thermostat when it was still part of Honeywell,” said Tobin Richardson, President and CEO, Zigbee Alliance. “Fast forward to 2020 and they are now a leader across the connected home and bring tremendous technological resources to our Alliance. Their breadth of connected solutions allows companies using the Zigbee protocol in their products to help simplify the smart home experience for consumers.”

More than 130 Years of Residential Innovation

Resideo has more than 130 years of residential heritage and today is focused on protecting a home’s four main networks: air, water, energy, and security. Through its expansive ‘Works with Honeywell Home’ API program, the organization offers homeowners more than 4,000 partner connections – and through its network of more than 110,000 professionals they can learn about solutions to help protect property, conserve water, and reduce energy costs.

“As a global leader in the connected home industry, it’s our responsibility to partner with other established companies to help drive standards and value for the intelligent living landscape,” said Scott Harkins, vice president and general manager, Connected Home, Resideo. “We take an open architecture approach, and our involvement in industry standards organizations like the Zigbee Alliance helps set the course for market players and facilities to have stronger compatibility between products and ecosystems to make smart home connections easier for homeowners.”

Resideo’s new air, water, energy, and security solutions and services allow consumers to proactively monitor home systems to prevent appliance failure or dwelling damage. Innovations from Resideo:

Address the quality of indoor air with whole home monitoring, filtration, and humidification solutions.

Understand how the home reacts and recovers to changing weather conditions. With that data, the smart thermostat knows how to adjust the schedule while using the least amount of energy possible.

Detect a water leak and remotely or automatically shut off the water.

Monitor the performance of a home’s critical appliances, like a furnace or water heater, to remotely diagnose maintenance issues.

Deliver entry-level security protection with the ability to scale to a fully integrated smart home security solution.

For more information about the Zigbee Alliance, its open IoT technologies, Project Connected Home over IP, or how to get involved to bring about good change for the industry, visit www.zigbeealliance.org.

About the Zigbee Alliance

The Zigbee Alliance is the foundation and future of the Internet of Things. Established in 2002, our wide-ranging global membership collaborates to create and evolve universal open standards for the products transforming the way we live, work, and play. With our members’ deep and diverse expertise, robust certification programs, and a full suite of open IoT solutions – including the recently announced Project Connected Home over IP – we are leading the movement toward a more intuitive, imaginative, and useful world. The Zigbee Alliance board of directors is comprised of executives from Amazon, Apple, Comcast, Google, IKEA, The Kroger Co., LEEDARSON, Legrand, Lutron Electronics, MMB Networks, NXP Semiconductors, Resideo, Schneider Electric, Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), Silicon Labs, SmartThings, Somfy, Texas Instruments, and Wulian. www.zigbeealliance.org www.connectedhomeip.com

Contacts

Media Contact:

Heather Chesterman



PR for the Zigbee Alliance



hchesterman@zigbee.org

+1-714-389-5588