Renesas Announces Buck-Boost DC/DC Converter With Ultra-Low Quiescent Current for Powering Sensors, MCUs, Wireless Devices, and Other Components

ISL9122A with Bypass Mode Offers Maximum Flexibility, Extends Battery Life of Wireless and Smart IoT Devices

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BuckBoostConverter–Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today introduced the ISL9122A, a flexible buck-boost switching regulator with bypass mode that provides ultra-low quiescent current (IQ) for powering sensors, microcontrollers (MCUs), wireless devices, and other system components. Operating with battery output from 1.8V to 5.5V, the ISL9122A extends the battery life of smart IoT devices powered by coin-cell, lithium and multiple series alkaline batteries. Target applications include wireless earbuds, fitness bands, smart watches, water and gas meters, portable medical devices, and a wide range of battery-operated smart IoT devices.





The ISL9122A buck-boost switching regulator implements dynamic voltage scaling (DVS) in I2C programmable 25mV steps to optimize system power consumption. The regulator’s power boost up to 5.375V maximizes RF capabilities of IoT devices across their battery range. Its PFM and PWM functionality maximizes efficiency over the whole output current range. In forced PWM mode, the regulator always switches at 2.5MHz frequency, which improves EMI performance of the system.

“With the explosive growth of IoT wireless connectivity applications, the ISL9122A buck-boost regulator’s fast transitions from no load to full load is ideal for powering the newest generation of devices,” said Andrew Cowell, Vice President, Mobility, Infrastructure and IoT Power Business Division at Renesas. “Our customers praise the ISL9122A’s flexibility, dynamic voltage scaling and lowest regulated standby power consumption.”

The ISL9122A buck-boost regulator joins the recently released ISL9123 buck regulator. Both ultra-low IQ switching regulators can power the Renesas RL78 Family of 8/16-bit ultra-low energy MCUs, RA Family of 32-bit MCUs with Arm® Cortex®-M Core, and the RE Family of embedded controllers for wearables and energy harvesting applications.

Key Features of ISL9122A Buck-Boost Regulator with Bypass

Ultra-low IQ <1.3 µA and low shutdown mode current of 7 nA to extend battery life

High efficiency at light load (84% @ 10 µA) and 97% peak efficiency to reduce power drain and heat buildup

Automatic and selectable forced bypass power saving mode reduces IQ

Wide input voltage range from 1.8V to 5.5V, works with multiple battery topologies

Large adjustable output voltage range from 1.8V to 5.375V in 25mV increments

Max output current up to 500mA (Vout = 3.3V, Vin = 3.6V)

Ultra-small footprint with 1.8 x 1.0mm WLCSP package or 3x2mm DFN package saves board space

Only requires three external components: one inductor, and input and output capacitors

Full protection against overcurrent, short-circuit and overheating

Pricing and Availability

The ISL9122A is available now from Renesas’ worldwide distributors and is priced at $0.89 USD (8-lead DFN package) and $0.78 USD (8-bump WLCSP package) each in 1,000-unit quantities. For more information, please visit: www.renesas.com/products/ISL9122A.

Two ISL9122A evaluation boards that allow designers to evaluate device features and performance are also available: The ISL9122AIRN-EVZ with 3.3V default output (DFN) and ISL9122AIIN-EVZ with 3.3V default output (WLCSP), both priced at $70 USD.

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live. A global leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, and SoC products, Renesas provides comprehensive solutions for a broad range of automotive, industrial, infrastructure, and IoT applications that help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

(Remarks) All names of products or services mentioned in this press release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Americas

Mark Alden



Renesas Electronics Corporation



+ 1-408-546-3402



mark.alden.eb@renesas.com