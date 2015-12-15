Renesas and SiFive Partner to Jointly-Develop Next-Generation High-End RISC-V Solutions for Automotive Applications

SiFive to License Industry-Leading RISC-V Core IP Portfolio to Renesas

TOKYO & SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Renesas–Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, and SiFive, Inc., the industry leader in RISC-V processors and silicon solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to jointly develop next-generation, high-end RISC-V solutions for automotive applications. The partnership will also include SiFive licensing the use of their RISC-V core IP portfolio to Renesas.

“RISC-V is an important element in providing additional capabilities and options for new and existing customers,” said Takeshi Kataoka, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Automotive Solution Business Unit at Renesas. “We are very excited to work with SiFive as their lead partner to develop next-generation semiconductor solutions through the collaboration of our accumulated expertise in the automotive field, and SiFive’s high-end RISC-V technologies.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Renesas to develop next-generation automotive solutions powered by the SiFive Intelligence platform,” said Patrick Little, Chairman and CEO, SiFive. “Our roadmap of advanced, high-performance RISC-V processor cores and AI accelerators will deliver significant core performance increases with the capabilities needed to meet Automotive application requirements, along with enhanced AI capabilities to power scalable, workload-accelerated solutions.”

Renesas provides automotive solutions including ADAS, Autonomous Driving (AD), Electric Vehicles (EV), and Connected Gateway (CoGW) to customers all over the world by utilizing its diverse portfolio of industry-leading microcontrollers (MCUs) and system-on-chips (SoCs), as well as analog and power products. With a safe, comfortable, and environmentally-conscious society of future mobility in mind, Renesas is exploring the use of next-generation, high-performance RISC-V cores optimized for automotive applications to expand high-end SoC and MCU development capabilities to continue providing innovative and trusted automotive solutions to customers worldwide.

The SiFive Intelligence platform, based on SiFive RISC-V Vector processors with AI ISA extensions, features a differentiated software toolchain to enable the development of scalable solutions for AI and ML applications. SiFive RISC-V processors are pre-integrated with advanced trace, debug, and security solutions compatible with industry tools to simplify heterogeneous integration and migration. The SiFive RISC-V portfolio is silicon-proven and available in leading and advanced manufacturing foundries, offering flexibility for customers and partners.

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live. A global leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, and SoC products, Renesas provides comprehensive solutions for a broad range of automotive, industrial, Infrastructure, and IoT applications that help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

About SiFive

SiFive is the leading provider of processor cores, AI accelerators, and SoC IP to enable domain-specific designs based on the open RISC-V instruction set architecture specification. SiFive offers scalable, configurable processor cores pre-integrated with security, trace, and debug features for workload-specific accelerator designs. Founded by the inventors of RISC-V, SiFive has design centers worldwide and backing from Sutter Hill Ventures, SK hynix, Qualcomm Ventures, Western Digital, Intel Capital, Spark Capital, Osage University Partners, and Prosperity7 Ventures. For more information, please visit www.sifive.com.

Stay current with the latest SiFive updates via Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

(Remarks) All names of products or services mentioned in this press release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Kyoko Okamoto



Renesas Electronics Corporation



+ 81-3-6773-3001 (Japan)



kyoko.okamoto.sx@renesas.com

Hilary Livingston Castle



INK Communications for SiFive



203.858.7259



sifive@ink-co.com