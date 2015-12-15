Reimagining Licensing in Toys and Games Markets, 2020 Report: The Rise of New Players, Challenges for Established Powerhouses – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Reimagining Licensing in Toys and Games: The Rise of New Players, Challenges for Established Powerhouses” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Reimagining Licensing in Toys and Games: The Rise of New Players, Challenges for Established Powerhouses global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the Toys and Games market at an international level.

It looks at both global and regional level performances as well as providing category and channel analysis. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the industry, new product developments as well as future trends and prospects.

Captive audiences at home in 2020 have been re-shaping the business of entertainment. Where children (and adults) consume content influences their interests, shopping and playtime. For the licensing business, new routes to consumers are both an opportunity and a disruption. Established powerhouses can leverage “vault brands” and studios to drive character development. New players, meanwhile, are leveraging streaming, e-sports, anime and mindfulness, and are bridging generation gaps.

Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Setting the Scene

New Routes to Consumers

Fun Doesn’t Get Old

A New Generation of Girl Power

Strategic Takeaways

