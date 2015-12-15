RealPage® Acquires WhiteSky Communications

Acquisition Completes CommunityConnect Trifecta of Smart Building Offerings

RICHARDSON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced the acquisition of WhiteSky Communications, LLC. WhiteSky provides managed communications services, enabling multifamily, student and other properties to provide managed bulk Internet, video, voice-over-internet protocol (VOIP) phone, and Wi-Fi services. With WhiteSky, residents of these properties regularly pay significantly less for high-speed, secure, community-wide Internet that can be provisioned in minutes instead of days. In addition, the opportunities for owners and operators to reap larger revenue shares than typically offered by phone and cable companies make managed bulk Internet the preferred choice for properties seeking to upgrade their resident service.

WhiteSky is widely regarded for its ability to deliver highly-reliable managed bulk Internet service quickly and at a low cost with speeds up to 1GB. The company scales through its nationwide network and teams of support and installation technicians. The vast RealPage network, data center operations, and resident experience centers will complement the Whitesky offering, enabling quicker deployments, operational efficiencies, and an enhanced customer experience. At the end of 2020, WhiteSky served hundreds of properties totaling 48,000 units and 150,000 beds. Company annual revenue growth has been approximately 50% in recent years.

Steve Winn, CEO and Chairman of the Board at RealPage stated, “The acquisition of WhiteSky, a recognized and highly-respected managed service provider, positions RealPage to enter the surging market for multifamily property bulk Wi-Fi services as a key player. We expect to drive post-acquisition revenue synergies with the inclusion of WhiteSky services into CommunityConnect™, our one-stop-shop for smart buildings, smart access, and purpose-built managed smart Wi-Fi, all controlled from a single resident App. We will continue to support our network of system integrators, local exchange carriers, and cable and installation partners, and offer the widest possible options for our customers, manufacturers of smart access, IoT devices, and Wi-Fi communication infrastructure.”

Cory White, Founder of WhiteSky Communications, said, “It’s so exciting to join the RealPage family for so many reasons. We share a passion for innovation that will drive further advances in the burgeoning multi-dwelling unit (MDU) market. Like RealPage, we consistently strive to go above and beyond to deliver optimal experiences for our clients and their residents. We look forward to our complementary products and managed services, further enabling CommunityConnect to provide ever greater value to our clients.”

When included in CommunityConnect, Smart Wi-Fi creates the opportunity for increased and improved support, speed to connection, reliability, and lower costs compared to traditional service providers. Additionally, CommunityConnect Smart Wi-Fi is uniquely designed for density to enable true Gigabit-speed uploads and downloads. CommunityConnect is multifamily’s premier fully-integrated smart building platform for connected living. Each module is best in class and purpose built by industry leaders for community-wide efficiencies and enablement. CommunityConnect enables its mobile application for residents and a single dashboard for operators, ensuring simple and efficient access to options and features.

About RealPage

RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency into asset performance, leverage data insights and monetize space to create incremental yields. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 19 million units worldwide from offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information about RealPage, please visit https://www.RealPage.com.

About WhiteSky Communications

WhiteSky Communications is an up-and-coming communications company that was established in 2005 as an Alabama-based ISP/MSO. Originally focusing on perfecting Internet in the multi-dwelling unit space, WhiteSky now offers voice-over-internet protocol (VOIP), video, and Internet services for MDU housing developments and businesses across the nation. WhiteSky provides all-inclusive, state of the art systems that cater to each client’s specific needs. For more information about WhiteSky, please visit https://www.whitesky.us.

