Prime Day PS4 Pro, Xbox One X & Nintendo Switch Deals (2020): Top Video Game Console Savings Reported by Retail Egg

Prime Day gaming console deals for 2020 are underway, find the top Prime Day Nintendo Switch, Sony PS4 & Microsoft Xbox One console sales right here on this page
Best Nintendo Switch deals:
- Save up to 33% on Nintendo Switch gaming consoles, controllers & games – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $96 on the Nintendo Switch at Amazon – get console gaming experience on-the-go, with detachable Joy-Cons and up to 9 hours battery life
- Save on the Nintendo Switch Lite with SanDisk MicroSDXC UHS-I Card for Nintendo Switch at Amazon
- Save 33% on the New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch at Amazon
- Save 25% on Super Mario Odyssey for the Nintendo Switch at Amazon
- Save 33% on Yoshi’s Crafted World for the Nintendo Switch at Amazon
- Save 33% on Mario Tennis Aces for the Nintendo Switch at Amazon
- Save 25% on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the Nintendo Switch at Amazon
- Save 33% on Super Mario Party for the Nintendo Switch at Amazon
- Save 25% on Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze for the Nintendo Switch at Amazon
Best PS4 deals:
- Save on Sony Playstation PS4 Slim & PS4 Pro gaming consoles, holiday bundles, controllers & accessories
- Save up to $30 on the Sony PS4 Pro at Amazon
- Check out the full range of Sony PS4 deals at the Prime Day sale
Best Xbox deals:
- Save up to $149 on the latest Microsoft Xbox consoles, games & bundles – click the link for all the latest deals on Xbox gaming consoles, accessories & gear
- Save up to 25% on Microsoft Xbox One X & S gaming consoles, games, controllers & accessories – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $127 on the Microsoft Xbox One S at Amazon
- Save $93 on the Microsoft Xbox One X (Renewed) at Amazon
- Save up to 41% on the Seagate Game Drive for the Xbox One at Amazon
Every year, Amazon Prime members enjoy exclusive access to deals on thousands of items during the hotly anticipated Prime Day sale.
This year, shoppers can pick up some amazing Prime Day deals on video game consoles, bundles, and accessories. Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft, the three biggest gaming console companies, continue to hold their top spots as the premier gaming devices for the living room. The Sony PS4 Pro and Microsoft Xbox One X fight for player base share with AAA titles and exclusive games, along with subscription services such as PS Plus and Xbox Live. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch maintains a massive lead in the handheld category, with an impressive library of exceptional titles and virtually no competition.
Aside from the latest gaming consoles, shoppers can also find older machines on Amazon. Retro gamers can replay classic video games on the PlayStation Classic, Sega Genesis, Gameboy Advance, and even the Nintendo Entertainment System or NES.
While Prime Day is typically held in July to celebrate Amazon’s founding date, Prime Day 2020 is taking place in Q4 for the first time.
