PCTEL Joins TCCA, The Critical Communications Association

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology including purpose-built antennas and test and measurement solutions for public safety communications, has announced its membership of TCCA, the global representative organisation for the critical communications sector.

A global company headquartered in the United States, PCTEL designs and manufactures antennas and test and measurement solutions for critical communications applications. Public safety fleets worldwide rely on PCTEL antennas for high performance P25, TETRA, DMR, FirstNet/LTE, and 5G connectivity. First responders depend on these networks for in-building communications. PCTEL’s innovative public safety network testing solution makes it easy to ensure reliable indoor coverage.

“PCTEL is excited to join TCCA’s global community of industry leaders,” said Rishi Bharadwaj, PCTEL’s Chief Operating Officer. “PCTEL is at the forefront of several important trends in critical communications, including 5G technology, public safety broadband, and the growing demand for reliable radio coverage in buildings. Together with TCCA, we can help to enable reliable critical communications connectivity worldwide, both indoors and out,” added Bharadwaj.

“PCTEL’s expertise across the range of wireless technologies will enable the company to bring much knowledge to TCCA, particularly relating to the US market,” said Tony Gray, TCCA Chief Executive. “With FirstNet leading the field in public safety broadband implementation, and with TETRA steadily increasing its footprint in North America, PCTEL’s experience will be a highly valuable resource. We look forward to their participation in our work.”

About TCCA

On behalf of its members, TCCA represents all standard mobile critical communications technologies and complementary applications. Our members are drawn from end users, operators and industry across the globe. We believe in and promote the principle of open and competitive markets worldwide through the use of open standards and harmonised spectrum. We drive the development of common global mobile standards for critical broadband and maintain and enhance the TETRA Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) standard. TCCA is the 3GPP Market Representation Partner for critical communications and our members actively contribute in 3GPP working groups. TCCA supports the ETSI MCX Plugtests™, is a member of the MCS-TaaSting project, and supports the Mission Critical Open Platform (MCOP) project. To find out more, please visit www.tcca.info

Follow us @TCCAcritcomms @CritCommsSeries

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.

PCTEL® is a registered trademarks of PCTEL, Inc. © 2021 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts

PCTEL Company Contact

Suzanne Cafferty



Vice President, Global Marketing



PCTEL, Inc.



(630) 339-2107



public.relations@pctel.com

PCTEL Investor Relations Contact

Phillip Kupper



Three Part Advisors, LLC



(817) 778-8339



Pkupper@threepa.com