Patty Trexler Joins SentinelOne to Lead Government, Healthcare, and Education Go-To-Market

Public Sector Veteran Brings Over 25 Years of Experience to Endpoint Security Platform of the Future

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurity—SentinelOne, the autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced that Patty Trexler has joined SentinelOne as Vice President, Government, Healthcare, and Education, to lead company efforts across the public sector. With Trexler onboard, SentinelOne will specifically expand its work in the federal space to meet rapidly increasing needs, equipping agencies with next-generation endpoint security solutions to defend against today and tomorrow’s attacks.

“Our public sector and medical organizations often lack the personnel and technologies to win against modern adversaries,” said Mark Parrinello, SVP Worldwide Sales, SentinelOne. “Patty brings the experience and mission-focus to help these critical sectors defeat increasingly automated and sophisticated attacks. With many organizations still reliant on legacy antivirus products, SentinelOne is the proven choice for taking cybersecurity programs to new levels of effectiveness and efficiency.”

Trexler joins SentinelOne after serving as Regional VP of Public Sector Sales at Tanium. Trexler also brings more than 7 years of healthcare vertical expertise, selling to and supporting large healthcare systems and healthcare insurance providers. Her 25-year career also includes 15 years in senior level sales positions at VMWare and EMC and extensive work in the Federal space at McAfee.

“Virtually every government, healthcare, and educational institution is faced with responding to an increasingly complex and aggressive threat landscape,” said Trexler. “With attackers operating at machine speed, organizations are exposed. SentinelOne is committed to being a strong partner for public sector and healthcare organizations as well as the federal government. Our patented AI transforms cybersecurity team effectiveness, increasing protection levels and decreasing required man hours across endpoints, IoT devices, and cloud workloads. My coverage area enables SentinelOne to do its part in defending our great nation and some of our society’s most critical sectors from cyberattacks, creating a safer today and tomorrow for all.”

Ransomware and other attack vectors remain a significant source of risk for organizations at-large, but are of particular concern for the perpetually short-staffed and under-resourced public sector. As crimeware and nation-state groups continually fine-tune the malware tools they deploy against public entities, there is a need for endpoint solutions that can stand up to the challenge. The SentinelOne Singularity Platform is the ideal tool for organizations that are taking cybersecurity seriously. The SentinelOne Singularity Platform combines autonomous endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), IoT security, and cloud workload protection (CWPP) into a centralized platform, providing federal agencies with complete protection and visibility across their entire network.

For further information on the SentinelOne Singularity Platform, visit https://www.sentinelone.com/

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is the only cybersecurity solution encompassing AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous platform. With SentinelOne, organizations gain full transparency into everything happening across the network at machine speed – to defeat every attack, at every stage of the threat lifecycle. To learn more visit www.sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelOne, on LinkedIn or Facebook.

