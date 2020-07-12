Paradise Has a Price in Far Cry® 6

Lead a Guerrilla Revolution to Free the Island Nation of Yara From its Brutal Leader Antón Castillo, Portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–“Our country is like this grenade… you must clutch our people nice and tight or we all go boom.” – Antón Castillo. Today during Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft announced that Far Cry® 6 is currently in development and will release February 18, 2021 on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Stadia and the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, as well as on UPLAY+, the Ubisoft subscription service*.

With performances from renowned actor and Emmy Award Nominee Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul, The Boys, The Mandalorian) joined by Anthony Gonzalez (Coco), a score created by film and television composer Pedro Bromfman (Narcos), and an opening sequence directed by Emmy Award winner Patrick Clair (Westworld, True Detective), Far Cry 6 brings in Hollywood-calibre talent to bolster the narrative experience.

Developed by Ubisoft Toronto**, Far Cry 6 plunges players into the heart of a modern-day guerrilla revolution set in Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. President Antón Castillo (Esposito) vows to restore his country to its former glory while grooming his son Diego (Gonzalez) to follow in his footsteps. Yet paradise has a price, and enriching his country means subjugating those who don’t adhere to his vision. In this island nation in turmoil, players will experience the adrenaline and chaos of guerrilla combat as they are swept up in a revolutionary movement to take down a tyrant.

“Powerful and complex antagonists are part of Far Cry’s DNA, so right from the beginning we knew we had to raise the bar for who these characters could be and how they would come to life,” said Navid Khavari, Narrative Director, Ubisoft Toronto. “Working with such an amazing roster of talent, including the one and only Giancarlo Esposito, and seeing how they embody our antagonists as terrifying but also deeply complex human characters has been an unbelievable experience that I can’t wait to share with our fans.”

Players will be able to play as either male or female Dani Rojas, a local Yaran swept up in a revolution against Antón Castillo. As Dani, players will become a guerrilla fighter and explore and unite an entire island nation, from lush jungles to Yara’s capital city Esperanza. To succeed against the overwhelming power of Antón’s regime, players will need to be resourceful as they employ an arsenal of unique new weapons, vehicles and Fangs For Hire like Chorizo, the cutest wiener dog on wheels.

Ubisoft also announced that Gold, Ultimate and Collector’s Editions for Far Cry 6 will be available for pre-order***:

The Gold Edition will include the base game and the Season Pass.

will include the base game and the Season Pass. The Ultimate Edition will include the base game, the Season Pass, and the Ultimate pack, which includes Jungle Expedition pack, the Croc Hunter pack, and the Vice pack.

will include the base game, the Season Pass, and the Ultimate pack, which includes Jungle Expedition pack, the Croc Hunter pack, and the Vice pack. The Collector’s Edition will include the base game, Season Pass, the Ultimate pack, a high-end display model of “Tostador”, the flamethrower from the game**** (7 parts to be assembled, length: 72cm), a “How to Assemble” one-pager artwork illustrated by famous artist Tobatron, a unique Collector’s Case based on Tobatron’s iconic art style, an exclusive Steelbook®, a 64-page Artbook, a set of 10 stickers, a Chorizo keyring, a map and a selected Soundtrack of the Game.

Fans who pre-order*** Far Cry 6 will get access to the Libertad Pack which includes the “Libertad Outfit” for Chorizo and the state-of-the-art “Discos Locos”, a weaponized disc launcher that will make enemies dance on their own graves.

Fans who purchase Far Cry 6 on Xbox One or PlayStation®4 will be able to upgrade their version on a next-gen platform at no additional cost after the launch of Xbox Series X**** and PlayStation®5.*****

