Ossia to Partner With Toyoda Gosei, a Toyota Group Company

Ossia, the creator of Cota® Real Wireless Power™, has developed a strategic partnership with globally renowned manufacturer, Toyoda Gosei, to create wirelessly powered devices spanning vertical markets including automotive, IoT, smart cities, and more.

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cota–Ossia Inc. (“Ossia”), a privately held company in Washington state, announced a new partnership with Toyoda Gosei, a Toyota Group Company. This partnership includes a commercial agreement and strategic investment in Ossia by Toyoda Gosei.

Ossia is the creator of Cota Real Wireless Power, a patented, award-winning technology designed to deliver power over air, without cables, charging pads, or line of sight. Cota can also be safely used while in motion, including within transportation vehicles, such as commercial fleets, trucks, cars, trains, and airplanes. Similarly, as demand for Smart City planning continues to grow, Cota wireless power is the chosen technology to power the millions of sensors and IoT devices enabled by the upcoming 5G rollout.

Toyoda Gosei began as the rubber R&D division of Toyota Motor, becoming independent seventy years ago. It has since grown to be a global company that researches, develops, and manufactures high-quality automotive products such as cockpit modules, steering wheels and airbag systems for auto makers around the world. With annual revenues close to $8.0B USD, Toyoda Gosei creates a range of products across additional vertical markets. Headquartered in Japan, it is the only Toyota Group company specializing in plastic and rubber products, with operations in the Americas, China, Asia, Europe and Africa. Toyota Group is one of the largest corporations in Japan with annual revenues over $275B USD.

The partnership includes an investment in Ossia, multiple commercial projects and other strategic components involving wireless power for automotive, smart cities, consumer applications, IoT, and more. Toyoda Gosei has also recently invested in artificial intelligence and robotics companies.

“This is an exciting time,” says Doug Stovall, Chief Revenue Officer at Ossia. “This partnership will not only help advance the use of wireless power for different applications within the automotive industry, but also lead to additional wirelessly powered inventions that can be leveraged across a spectrum of commercial, consumer, and IoT uses.”

Stovall adds, “We are thrilled to partner with another global leader that is dedicated to exploring the ways wireless power will help improve and advance daily living within our communities, including automotive. Connecting the dots between the Cota wireless power ecosystem and a range of new products makes sense in so many ways, including for convenience, city planning, and safety, to name a few.”

Ossia has closed many strategic relationships in the last few years to advance wireless power applications within the transportation, smart cities, IoT, battery, smart retail and asset/logistics tracking verticals. The momentum and demand of wireless power continues to grow globally. Japan is a leading market for wireless power innovation and expects regulatory approvals within 2020.

“This is an important investment and collaboration for Toyoda Gosei that will certainly lead to more advancements not only for our products, but for the global transportation system at large as well as innovations in the smart city space,” says Takashi Ishikawa, Director and Chief of Research & Development Headquarters at Toyoda Gosei. “We are happy to be working with Ossia on this ground-breaking wireless power technology.”

Most recently, Ossia received two FCC certifications for different applications of Cota wireless power technology. Ossia also won the CES 2019 Innovation Awards in the Wireless Devices, Accessories, and Services category for the Cota Forever Sleeve and a 2019 Edison Award Finalist. Cota 5.8GHz Wireless Power technology is available for license.

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia’s flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia’s Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com.

About Toyoda Gosei

The Toyoda Gosei Group is a leading global manufacturer of rubber and plastic automotive components, safety systems, and LEDs. With a network of 64 group companies in 17 countries and regions, the Group brings its extensive range of products to customers all over the world. Visit www.toyodagosei.com for more information.

