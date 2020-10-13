Ossia Hosts the Fourth Annual Ossia Imagine 2020

Ossia is hosting the fourth annual ecosystem conference virtually with a live stream on October 22, 2020 at 10:00am PDT.

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cota–Ossia Inc. (“Ossia”), the company that created CotaⓇ Real Wireless Power™, today announced the fourth annual Ossia Imagine 2020 conference. This annual conference is a culmination of the previous years’ milestones in development, regulatory announcements, and ecosystem development. The conference is attended by a range of companies from large, global corporations to smaller, innovative companies looking to integrate Cota® Real Wireless Power™ into their products.

Ossia Imagine 2020 will be held in a completely different format than years past. Of course, due to the global pandemic that is COVID-19, we have decided to host Ossia Imagine 2020 as a virtual conference. The benefits of the conference being virtual is we can open it up for a wider audience to join the conversation about wireless power.

Due to the online format, we have a multiplier on attendance from last year. Hundreds of attendees will join us live. More than 100 global organizations will be represented. For those who cannot join live due to time zones, there will be a recording available for 7 days after the live conference on October 22, 2020. You must register to receive the links to review the conference after the live show.

“Wireless power is here and will undoubtedly change our world. By eliminating batteries and wires, a fundamental hurdle in product development will be decimated. Developers will have the freedom to integrate more features and functionality into their products. Not only will it simplify product design, but it will change how technology is innovated in the future,” says Mario Obeidat, Chief Executive Officer, Ossia. “Connecting with the leaders across the world to showcase our wireless power is an honor for Ossia. Ossia Imagine brings together Ossia’s current ecosystem partners as well as those who are looking to partner with Ossia to bring Cota Real Wireless products to market.”

The leading vertical market of interest for attendees of Ossia Imagine is Internet of Things. Other main interests come from the industries of retail, asset tracking, logistics, smart home/smart building, automotive, and industrial IoT.

Ossia Imagine 2020 will be hosted on Zoom. Once you register, you will receive a confirmation email, with a calendar invite and Zoom link to attend the live event. If you are not able to join us live, we will send the links of the recorded session after the show airs.

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia’s flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia’s Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com.

