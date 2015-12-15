OmniVision Announces Best in Class 4MP, 2 Micron Image Sensor for IoT Security Cameras With Nyxel® NIR and PureCel® Plus Ultra Low Light Technologies

High Resolution Sensor Features Ultra Low Power Consumption, Selective Conversion Gain, Staggered HDR, and Elevated Near-Infrared and Ultra Low Light Performance for High Volume IoT and Home Security Cameras

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OmniVision Technologies, Inc., a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions, today announced in advance of CES the OS04C10, the best-in-class 2.0 micron pixel, 4 megapixel (MP) resolution image sensor for both IoT and home security cameras. When paired with the designer’s selected platform, the OS04C10 can enable a system ultra low power mode for battery-powered cameras with AI functionality. Additionally, it provides high 2688 x 1520 resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio, while adding the premium near-infrared (NIR) and ultra low light, SNR1 performance of OmniVision’s Nyxel® and PureCel® Plus technologies. This sensor also offers multiple high dynamic range (HDR) options for the highest quality 4MP still and video captures of fast-moving objects at 60 frames per second.

“AI-enabled IoT and home security cameras require excellent performance across all lighting conditions for accurate algorithm detection of faces, license plates and other items. Additionally, these cameras are often battery-powered,” said Cheney Zhang, senior marketing manager for the security segment at OmniVision. “The OS04C10 maintains the same high 4MP resolution as our popular OV4689 sensor, while adding improved NIR, ultra low light and HDR performance for these IoT and home security cameras, along with a new ultra low power mode that consumes 98.9% less power than the normal mode for longer battery life.”

By combining OmniVision’s industry-leading NIR Nyxel technology with its PureCel Plus technology and multiple HDR options, the OS04C10 works equally well in all lighting conditions. It can detect incident light in both the visible and NIR wavelengths, while producing precise color and monochrome images for security applications.

Nyxel technology infuses the OS04C10 with exceptional quantum efficiency (QE), which enables it to see better and farther at both the 850nm and 940nm NIR wavelengths. Such excellent QE also enables the use of lower power IR illumination in total darkness, resulting in significantly reduced system-level power consumption. Additionally, 940nm NIR lighting cannot be detected by the human eye in dark indoor settings, while 850nm light is ideal for outdoor security cameras. The OS04C10’s ability to capture crisp, clear images using undetectable 940nm NIR light means that indoor security cameras will not disturb sleeping occupants and can be easily concealed from intruders.

The OS04C10 is also built on the PureCel Plus pixel architecture to achieve a superior low-noise design, providing an SNR1 that is 150% better than OmniVision’s prior-generation OV4689 4MP mainstream security sensor. Additionally, this new sensor offers excellent HDR through selective conversion gain for the optimum balance between low light image quality and HDR, along with 2-exposure staggered HDR timing for minimal artifacts. These features provide designers with maximum flexibility to select the best HDR method for the contrasting light and dark areas in a given scene.

The OS04C10 image sensor is available now for sampling and mass production, in color and monochrome versions. For more information, contact your OmniVision sales representative: www.ovt.com/contact-sales. Additionally, please visit OmniVision’s virtual meeting portal to view a demo and schedule a meeting during CES: www.ovt.com/news-events/events-vip/futureinsight.

