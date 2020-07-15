Nobu Hospitality Standardizes on Aruba to Deliver Five-Star Guest Experiences

Aruba Wired, Wireless and Security Solutions Enable Wide Range of Connectivity and IoT Applications for Nobu Hotel’s Three New Properties, Opening 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that Nobu Hospitality, a luxury lifestyle brand founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, is standardizing on Aruba as its preferred network infrastructure vendor for three of its new hotels in Chicago, Warsaw and London Portman Square. Using the foundation of Aruba ESP, a combination of Aruba wired, wireless and security solutions, Nobu Hotels is enabling highly secure and reliable Wi-Fi, as well as a range of IoT applications, that help provide a superior experience for its guests, replete with all of the comforts and technologies they have at home.





To accomplish this, the edge – where data is generated, secured, analyzed and acted upon – must serve as the foundation for leveraging actionable analytics from Nobu Hotel’s integrated network, business applications and guest preferences, to deliver new on-property guest experiences.

According to Rodney Linville, Global Corporate Director of IT for Nobu Hospitality, Aruba’s open, secure and nimble cloud-native infrastructure was the ideal choice to reflect the Nobu Hotel brand.

“The Aruba infrastructure allows us to easily layer services and add applications that will deliver the customer experience our guests are seeking, as well as help our employees become more efficient,” said Linville. “The performance, reliability and built-in firewall and security features Aruba offers stood out and will make it easy for our IT team to continually upgrade and provide a superior experience for our guests and hotel teams.”

With the help of key integration partners, Nobu is deploying a range of Aruba solutions at its various properties. Among these are Aruba edge and core switches, ClearPass Policy Manager, and Aruba location-ready APs, the latter of which are designed specifically for hospitality and IoT use cases. This is particularly important for Nobu as the IT team is pairing the Aruba Bluetooth beacon and Zigbee radio technology in the APs with solutions from key IoT and analytics partners including the following:

ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions for automating access and identity controls with door locks and enabling contactless check-in, allowing guests to use their smartphones to gain secure room access

React Mobile to create a safe working environment for their staff with an enterprise class Employee Safety Device platform, as required by local or union regulations

Skyfii for improving hotel operations and the visitor experience

The secure Aruba infrastructure also supports the hotel’s mobile Point-of-Sale and Property Management Systems which are critical to addressing guests’ needs, regardless of where they are located on the property. For example, guests will be able to check in or out of the property, or access concierge services without having to visit the front desk or lobby area.

As Nobu continues to add new services and applications to streamline operations and enhance its guest experience, and expand its global footprint, Linville says that the IT team will continue to rely heavily on its Aruba network infrastructure, and will evaluate additional Aruba solutions such as Aruba Central and SD-Branch.

About Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is a leading provider of secure, intelligent networks that enable customers to thrive and deliver amazing digital experiences in the mobile, IoT and cloud era. We are changing the rules of networking to make it simple for IT and organizations to bridge the physical and digital worlds at the Edge.

To learn more, visit Aruba at http://www.arubanetworks.com. For real-time news updates, follow Aruba on Twitter and Facebook, and for the latest technical discussions on mobility and Aruba products, visit the Airheads Community at http://community.arubanetworks.com.

About Nobu Hospitality

Named one of luxury’s 25 Most Innovative Brands by Robb Report, Nobu Hospitality is ranked among an elite selection of global luxury brands. The natural growth of Nobu Hospitality, built on service, image, and reputation, offers the complete spectrum of hotel, restaurant, and residence management for unique projects around the world. Founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, with operations spanning five continents, the Nobu brand thrives in the world’s capitals as the ultimate destination lifestyle experience. Nobu Hotels have been awarded an array of accolades, including Hottest New Hotels by CNN Travel, Wallpaper Best Urban Hotel, Top North America Hotel Opening by Luxury Travel Advisor, Luxury Travel Advisor’s Award of Excellence, and Readers’ Choice Awards by Conde Nast Traveler. The first Nobu Hotel opened in 2013 as a boutique hotel within Caesars Palace Las Vegas followed by Nobu Hotel City of Dreams Manila in 2014. Since then the brand has opened properties in Miami Beach in 2016, Malibu, London Shoreditch, Ibiza Bay and Palo Alto in 2017 and Marbella 2018. In 2019, Los Cabos and Barcelona opened, and in 2020 the opening of Chicago, Warsaw, Riyadh, and London Portman Square are expected. Nobu Hotels are in future development for Toronto, São Paulo, Atlanta, and Tel Aviv. Nobu is strategically focused on further expanding its global portfolio of hotels through a solid development pipeline. www.nobuhotels.com. Follow us on Instagram @NobuHotels.

