Nintendo News: Crafty Companions and Clever Combat Details Unveiled for Paper Mario: The Origami King on Nintendo Switch!

King Olly has moved Peach’s Castle in his devious plot to fold the world! Luckily, Mario’s ability to wield mighty paper techniques will put a crinkle in those plans. Mario’s journey to untie the massive streamers binding the castle will lead him through vast regions full of surprises. He’ll visit underground sewers, raging rapids, an ancient ruin, a ninja-filled mansion and a lively desert oasis that will quench anyone’s thirst for excitement.

A cast of off-the-wall characters adds an extra dimension to the expedition, too. There’s a Bob-omb who’s lost his memory, the Toad professor of ancient history, and Kamek, the Magikoopa who’s always got something up his sleeve. Mario will find assistance along the way from friends like Olivia, the good-natured sister of King Olly, and even Bowser himself. Some of these unlikely allies might help out in a battle when needed!

Paper Mario: The Origami King delivers new ring-based battles that require strategy and quick thinking to line up enemies and execute well-timed attacks to maximize damage. It’ll take a sharp mind to determine when to stomp enemies with Mario’s boots, when to whack ‘em with a hammer and when to strategically use items to heal or attack.

An audience of cheering Toads are ready to pitch in with a variety of helpful battle aids, just in case Mario starts to fold under pressure. Mario will also face some of his most intimidating foes in showdowns against the Legion of Stationery, bosses themed around stationery like colored pencils, sticky tape and rubber bands. These enemies may look innocent, but take note: They can really supply a challenge, so be sure to take care of business!

When Mario’s not duking it out in the ring, he can investigate suspicious spots to uncover hidden items, toss confetti to repair holes in the landscape, discover loads of Toads hiding in the scenery, play mini-games to earn in-game rewards, and revel in an abundance of secrets and treasures.

On July 17, join Mario, Olivia and their companions on a comedy-filled adventure as you try to stop the origami menace.

Paper Mario: The Origami King is now available for pre-order at select retailers at a suggested retail price of $59.99 and available for pre-purchase in Nintendo eShop and on Nintendo.com. To learn more information about the game, visit https://papermario.nintendo.com/.

