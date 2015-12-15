Nintendo Download: Rise and Shine, Heroes

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:





Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch MONSTER HUNTER RISE – The critically acclaimed action-RPG series returns! Set in the ninja-inspired land of Kamura Village, explore lush ecosystems and battle fearsome monsters to become the ultimate hunter. It’s been half a century since the last calamity struck, but a terrifying new monster has reared its head and threatens to plunge the land into chaos once again. Play the MONSTER HUNTER RISE demo today before the full game launches on March 26. BALAN WONDERWORLD – BALAN WONDERWORLD is an action-platformer game themed around the wondrous Balan Theatre. Led by the enigmatic maestro named Balan, the stars of the show, Emma and Leo, will use special abilities from a multitude of costumes as they adventure in the bizarre and imaginary land of Wonderworld. Here, memories and vistas from the real world mix with the things that people hold dear. BALAN WONDERWORLD will be available on March 26. Narita Boy – Become symphonic and save the world with Narita Boy, a legendary pixel hero trapped as a mere echo within the Digital Kingdom. Discover the mysteries behind the Techno-sword and lock swords with the corrupt and tainted Stallions in this radical action-adventure game. Narita Boy will be available on March 30.

Digital Spotlight Super Mario Maker 2 – Enjoy endless possibilities to unleash your creative imagination with Super Mario Maker 2 . Whether it’s using the toolset to create one course, or entering the World Maker mode to link together multiple courses into your own world map, your long-envisioned Super Mario courses are now possible to build. Explore and experiment with various power-ups offered in Super Mario Maker 2 , like the Frog Suit from Super Mario Bros. 3 that lets Mario swim through water with ease, or the SMB2 Mushroom, which transforms Mario and friends into their classic look from Super Mario Bros. 2 . With over 10 million user-created courses available to discover, get ready to play the Super Mario courses of your dreams. Super Mario Maker 2 is available to download in Nintendo eShop.



Nintendo Mobile Rise and Shine Campers! – Sanrio ® is once again bringing the friendship, kindness and cuteness of its characters to the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp game. From March 25 at 11 p.m. PT to May 9 at 10:59 p.m. PT, the Sanrio Characters Collection 2021 in-game event will bring Sanrio character-themed items to your campsite. You can receive a free Sanrio Characters clock in-game item by tapping the gift icon when you log in during the event period. Cute rewards from the first Sanrio Characters Collection in-game event in 2019 are returning, too, featuring fan-favorite characters such as Hello Kitty ® , My Melody ™ , Little Twin Stars ™ , Keroppi ™ , Cinnamoroll ™ and Pompompurin ™ . For more info on this blast of Sanrio Sweetness, be sure to follow the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Twitter account .



The Thrill of the Chase – From questing and slaying ferocious monsters to riding and swinging across new hunting grounds, MONSTER HUNTER RISE has action-packed gameplay that’ll have you rising out of your seat with excitement. My Nintendo is celebrating the launch of the game with three new MONSTER HUNTER RISE themed wallpapers. Beginning March 26, redeem your My Nintendo Platinum Points to obtain the wallpapers for your PC or smart devices. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/ to learn more.

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.



