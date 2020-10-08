Nintendo Download: Make Room for the House of Boom in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
- I Am Dead – From the creators of Wilmot’s Warehouse, I Am Dead is a charming puzzle adventure game about exploring the afterlife. Recently deceased museum curator Morris and his dog, Sparky, have been reunited and must unearth lost and scattered ghosts. To find them, the duo must visit the places they spent time in, dive inside the memories of the people who knew them best and learn the stories of their lives.
- The Survivalists – A world of adventure and possibilities awaits. A newfound home will change with day/night cycles as players explore and uncover its secrets. Hunt (or be hunted by!) animals for food and an array of mythical enemies. Get quests from a Mysterious Stranger or find them washed up on the shore. Prepare to trek into a procedurally generated wilderness, with a variety of biomes, for a multiplayer, strategy-based adventure that’s unique to every player.
- FIFA 21 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition – This latest entry in football simulation excellence features the most recent kits, clubs and squads from some of the top leagues around the world. Also featured are some of the world’s most famous stadiums, including some new to FIFA 21. Gameplay features and modes will also have parity with FIFA 20 on Nintendo Switch. FIFA 21 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition will be available on Oct. 9.
- Ikenfell – Enjoy this turn based-tactical RPG about a group of troublesome magic students. Use timing mechanics to power spells and block attacks, explore the twisted halls of a vast magic school, fight challenging monsters and bosses, find tons of hidden treasure and uncover dark secrets never meant to be found.
- Steve and Alex Join the Battle in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Get ready to rock the block when Steve and Alex from the Minecraft series enter the pantheon of available fighters for the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game. These fighters will be available to players who purchase Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 or those who purchase Challenger Pack 7 separately. Challenger Pack 7 includes access to Steve and Alex, as well as a new stage and seven music tracks from the Minecraft series. With a full range of distinct move sets and techniques to dig into, these characters will help players craft explosive Super Smash Bros. battles, beginning Oct. 13.
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe Demo – A pint-sized squad of Pikmin are eager to begin following orders in the Pikmin 3 Deluxe demo, available now! With these spritely plant-like creatures, begin an expedition into the vibrant wilderness of planet PNF-404, upgraded with exclusive features for the Nintendo Switch edition. This includes the ability to play Story mode co-op with a second player, which can be sampled in the demo. The demo also lets players try the Mission Mode, which can be played with a second player, as well. For those who purchase the full game, which launches on Oct. 30, progress from the demo will transfer over. Defeating the first boss in the demo and transferring save data to the full version of the game will immediately unlock the Ultra-Spicy difficulty option for the full game, another feature that’s exclusive to the deluxe edition for Nintendo Switch. Blow that Whistle and call up the Pikmin squad today!
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Adventures of Chris
- Aery – Sky Castle
- Arcade Archives BEN BERO BEH
- AstroWings: Space War
- Ben 10: Power Trip! – Available Oct. 9
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! – Available Oct. 14
- Digerati Presents: Make It Quick Bundle Vol. 1
- Dodge These Balls
- Falcon Age
- Filament
- Flipon
- Foregone – Available Oct. 13
- G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – Available Oct. 13
- Game Dev Tycoon
- Ghost of a Tale
- Hide & Dance!
- Home: Postmortem Edition
- IMMERSE LAND
- Infection – Board Game
- Neighbours back From Hell
- Petal Crash – Available Oct. 12
- Piofiore: Fated Memories
- Prinny 2: Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood! – Available Oct. 13
- Prinny: Can I Really Be the Hero? – Available Oct. 13
- Puddle Knights
- Reflection of Mine – Available Oct. 9
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain – Available Oct. 13
- ROBOTICS;NOTES DaSH – Available Oct. 13
- ROBOTICS;NOTES ELITE – Available Oct. 13
- Skatemasta Tcheco
- Street Racer Underground – Available Oct. 9
- Tacticool Champs
- The Legend of Ninja
- The Legend Of The Blue Warrior
- The Ramen Sensei
- Tiki Brawl
- Torn Tales: Rebound Edition
- TTV2
- Vigil: The Longest Night – Available Oct. 14
- WarriOrb
- Woodsalt – Available Oct. 13
