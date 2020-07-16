Nintendo Download: Extend a Helping Hand in Paper Mario: The Origami King

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:





Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Paper Mario: The Origami King – A new comedy-filled Mario adventure unfolds on the Nintendo Switch system. Using the unique properties of paper, help Mario explore vast colorful environments in this hilarious action-adventure game. A fresh ring-based battle system requires strategic thinking as Mario undertakes a quest to untie the massive streamers binding Princess Peach’s Castle. Stop King Olly, the origami menace with a devious plan to re-fold the world! Paper Mario: The Origami King will be available on July 17. Neversong – Upon waking from a coma, Peet’s girlfriend is nowhere to be found. Take on bosses, monsters and zombie grownups with your trusty baseball bat. Investigate the screams coming from the heart of Neverwood and the strange truth about Peet’s past in this side-scrolling adventure game that tells a hauntingly dreamlike fable. Panzer Paladin – The sinister Ravenous and his legions of brutal demons are poised for battle. The situation is dire, but humanity has one final ace in the hole: the Panzer Paladin! The showdown between the forces of the occult and the power of cutting-edge technology has begun. Seize weapons from the demonic invaders and use your swordsmanship to slash, bash and thrust your way through 17 mind-blowing action-platformer levels. Hop in your Paladin and take up arms! Panzer Paladin will be available on July 21. Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus – Take control of the most technologically advanced army in the Imperium – The Adeptus Mechanicus – in this critically acclaimed turn-based tactical game. Your every decision will shape the battles ahead and decide the fate of the troops under your command in over 50 hand-crafted missions, including the Heretek DLC missions. Choose your path carefully. The Imperium depends on it! Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus will be available on July 17.



Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.



Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

