Nintendo Download: A Spoonful of Playful Pokémon Puzzles

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Pokémon Café Mix – Complete touch-based puzzles to serve dishes and drinks to adorable Pokémon customers! Link together Pokémon icons to clear puzzles as you work to build up your very own café. Meet the goals for each puzzle before you run out of turns – link a certain number of icons, get a high score or even destroy sugar cubes to serve up Pokémon-themed menu items. In addition to recruiting more Pokémon staff members and growing your collection of menu items, the café itself will expand as you play. It’s time to become a café owner, solve puzzles and bring joy to Pokémon patrons! Mr. DRILLER DrillLand – The popular action-puzzle game Mr. DRILLER DrillLand makes its Western debut on the Nintendo Switch system. You’re invited to a secret amusement park, known as DrillLand, 500 meters underground. Explore and conquer the five attractions with simple-yet-exciting gameplay that players of all ages can enjoy. Dig your way to victory! The Almost Gone – Experience the intricate dioramas and connections of your life and the ripples we all make in this award-winning narrative puzzle game. Piece together a compelling story by revealing objects and memories, and decipher these clues to reveal more of the story and its secrets. From your own home to eerily deserted streets, from beautiful apartment blocks to abandoned hospitals, you must search forensically for clues and the path forward. Each new revelation takes you one step closer to understanding the truth. The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III – This immersive RPG with a twisting story and engaging, turn-based battles continues the epic saga of the Trails of Cold Steel series. Rean Schwarzer uncovers a dark plot that threatens his homeland. To face their enemies, he must prepare a new generation of heroes as an instructor at a new branch campus and guide them toward victory. The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III will be available on June 30.



DLC:

Min Min From ARMS Joins the Fight in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – From her humble beginnings as a ramen-loving employee at the Mintendo Noodle House, Min Min has grown into a champion fighter. On June 29, she enters the battle as the newest playable character in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game. Min Min’s extraordinary reach and versatile tools enable her to unleash a new range of fighting strategies in the game. The purchase of Min Min’s Challenger Pack* for $5.99 also includes the Spring Stadium stage and 18 newly added music tracks from the ARMS game. Fighters Pass Vol. 2*, which includes Min Min and five more Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighters currently under development, is also available for purchase for $29.99.

Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.



Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

*Full version of game required to use DLC. Sold separately. DLC may require additional storage space. See support.nintendo.com for details.

