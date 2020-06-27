Nexon’s Highly Anticipated Mobile Dungeon&Fighter will Launch in China on August 12

50 Million Players Already Pre-Registered Six Weeks Ahead of Launch

Tencent Games to Provide Strong Marketing and Operational Support

First-Look Details to be Revealed at Tencent Games Annual Conference on June 27

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) (3659.TO), a global leader in online games, NEOPLE INC. (“Neople”), a consolidated subsidiary of Nexon, and Tencent Games, Nexon’s partner and publisher of Dungeon&Fighter in China, announced that Mobile Dungeon&Fighter 1 will launch in China on August 12. Based on Nexon’s original IP and published by Tencent Games, Mobile Dungeon&Fighter 1’s highly anticipated release has already received more than 50 million pre-registrations from players in China. Additional information on the immersive multiplayer action role-playing game (RPG) will be revealed at Tencent Games Annual Conference held on June 27.

“With more than $15 billion in lifetime gross revenue, Nexon’s Dungeon&Fighter IP is one of the world’s most successful entertainment franchises, rivaling the most popular movie and game properties for both audience size and lifetime revenue,” said Owen Mahoney, president and CEO of Nexon. “Mobile Dungeon&Fighter 1 expands the franchise onto the massive mobile platform, making the game more accessible to hundreds of millions of players. I want to thank our partners at Tencent, who have been integral in securing pre-registrations of 50 million fans in China ahead of what could be one of the biggest game launches of 2020.”

“We’ve been working hard on the development of Mobile Dungeon&Fighter 1 and are excited to launch the first mobile game based on the Dungeon&Fighter IP in China,” said Jung Hwan Noh, CEO of Neople. “During the Mobile Dungeon&Fighter 1 beta test, we received valuable feedback from our biggest fans in China, which has helped us improve the overall game quality and ensure the best possible launch for the game in August.”

Mobile Dungeon&Fighter 1 is developed by NEOPLE INC., the studio that has led on the development of the massively popular PC game Dungeon&Fighter. The new Dungeon&Fighter mobile title will build on the franchise’s iconic 2D arcade-style side-scrolling action gameplay, deep immersive multiplayer role-playing game (RPG) elements and continuously evolving storyline. Optimized for mobile devices, Mobile Dungeon&Fighter 1 delivers the fast, fun and action-packed gameplay experience synonymous with the beloved franchise.

Mobile Dungeon&Fighter 1 will be available as a free download in China for iOS and Android devices. Fans can pre-register for Mobile Dungeon&Fighter 1 ahead of launch by visiting: https://mdnf.qq.com/cp/a20191217yyz/index1.shtml

About Tencent Games

Tencent Games was launched in 2003 and has since grown into the leading global platform for game development, publishing and operations, as well as the operator of the largest online game community in China. It is dedicated to offering engaging, high-quality, interactive entertainment experiences for all players. Tencent Games currently offers more than 140 self-developed and licensed games across 200 countries and regions, which provides hundreds of millions of users with cross-platform interactive entertainment experiences. Honour of Kings, PUBG MOBILE and League of Legends are some of the most popular titles around the world. We are committed to exploring the full potential of games, leveraging the rich IP resources within Tencent, spanning literature, anime, film, and television, to create high-quality interactive entertainment experiences.

About NEXON Co., Ltd. http://company.nexon.co.jp/en/

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. Nexon currently has more than 60 live games in various genres operated across more than 190 countries. Major game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon&Fighter and MapleStory M.

1 Originally code-named Dungeon&Fighter 2D Mobile, the official title was changed to Mobile Dungeon&Fighter.

Contacts

Sibel Sunar



212-391-4707



sibel@fortyseven.com