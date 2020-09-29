Company to Offer Three Days of Deep Discounts on the Latest Tech Products

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FantasTech—Newegg, one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, today unveiled details about FantasTech: Round 2, the second installment of its 2020 FantasTech sale. For the first time in its six-year history, the FantasTech sale will be broken into two separate events. The first installment took place in mid-July, and the culmination of FantasTech 2020 will begin October 13 with 72 hours of savings on the latest tech products. In aggregate, this year’s sale will mark Newegg’s most aggressive FantasTech campaign to-date.

This fall is off to an unconventional start, with many people still learning and working at home, while venturing out less frequently for travel and entertainment. These behavior shifts have caused a sharp increase in online shopping as people upgrade technology products for their homes. For some, this means updating their home offices and setting up children for successful distance learning experiences. And in many cases, customers are purchasing new home entertainment products to make their time at home more enjoyable. Newegg’s FantasTech: Round 2 savings will address this increased demand with deep discounts on the most sought-after technology products.

“2020 has been a year like no other, which is why we are breaking with tradition and doubling down on our annual FantasTech sale,” said Anthony Chow, Global CEO of Newegg. “Demand for technology products is strong, so we’re responding to that demand with discounts and promotions to make it easier than ever for our customers to purchase products to enrich their lives during these unprecedented times.”

Newegg’s FantasTech: Round 2 sale kicks off October 13 and extends through October 15. Visit https://newegg.com/fantastech for the latest on Newegg’s FantasTech sale.

